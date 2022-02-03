Sorry, an error occurred.
Updated: February 3, 2022 @ 4:12 pm
Perquimans County Schools officials said last week the district remains steadfastly focused on school safety.
Assistant Superintendent James Bunch presented a brief report on school safety measures to the Perquimans Board of Education on Jan. 24.
Board member Matt Peeler said he would prefer to receive the safety update in closed session to prevent details about security from being disseminated to the public.
But board member Amy Spaugh said she thought a presentation in public was fine since it was general information and wouldn’t divulge any sensitive matters related to safety and security.
Bunch said he planned to keep the update general in nature. He said safety measures include:
• All schools use a buzz-in system at entrances — people can’t simply walk into the school buildings.
• Each school has a panic alarm.
• Each school uses an electronic “lobby guard” system that requires visitors to enter driver license info and provides them an identifying sticker to wear while they are in the building.
• School resource officers are assigned to each school.
• Each school has a threat assessment team.
• Communications systems at all schools have been updated and upgraded.
• New surveillance systems have been installed at schools.
• The schools conduct emergency drills periodically.
Bunch also reported briefly on school bus discipline. Drivers typically contact parents to discuss concerns about behavior on the bus, he said.
When necessary the drivers refer discipline matters to the principal, he added.
Peeler asked whether bus drivers feel they are being supported by administrators in decisions they make about discipline.
Bunch responded that he believes drivers do feel they are supported by administrators.
In December, local school safety nonprofit KEYS donated more than $3,400 to the Perquimans County Schools to improve school safety.
Keeping Every Youth Safe founder Bridget Jernigan explained at that time that the funding will be used to purchase a metal detector and three hand wands for Hertford Grammar School.
KEYS’ sole mission is to raise funds for safety needs in the Perquimans County Schools for which there is not sufficient funding in the district’s capital outlay budget.
The nonprofit plans to raise additional funds to purchase classroom door locks.
