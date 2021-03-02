PCSO Arrests Hertford Man on Drug Charges

Perquimans County Sheriff's Office arrested a Hertford man on drug charges Tuesday morning.
Keane Malique Liverman, 20, of Hertford was charged with multiple warrants stemming from the execution of the search warrant at 113 Third Ave, Hertford. Drugs and a firearm were confiscated during the arrest.
Keane Liverman was placed under a $40,000 secured bond and taken to Albemarle District Jail.
The list of charges are as follows:
- Trafficking Opium or Heroin (1 count)
- Possession with the intent to manufacture, sell, and deliver Schedule I (1 count)
- Possession with the intent to manufacture, sell, and deliver Schedule II (1 count)
- Possession with the intent to manufacture, sell, and deliver Schedule IV (1 count)
- Possession with the intent to manufacture, sell, and deliver Marijuana (1 count)
- Maintaining a Dwelling for the use of selling controlled substances (1 count)
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (1 count)