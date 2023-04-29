HERTFORD — Williamston-based contractor A.R. Chesson has been awarded a $1.2 million contract to build the new outdoor athletic track at Perquimans County High School.
The Perquimans County Board of Education voted unanimously to award the construction contract to the Williamston-based firm at its Monday, April 24 meeting.
This time last year, Perquimans school officials were expecting to have the new track at the high school ready for the 2023 track season.
That didn't come through, but school officials now are hoping to have the track completed by this December. That timetable will have the track in place for the spring 2024 track season.
The board voted at its February 2022 regular meeting to secure CHA Consulting to design the new track.
The design and construction management firm was hired to develop a project budget and bring it back to the school board for its consideration. The firm’s fee is based on the total project budget.
Representatives of CHA told the school board in January 2022 that a track typically takes six to seven months to complete.
Board members stated during discussions last year that they liked the work CHA did on the football stadium project at the high school.
To pay for the project, the Perquimans County Schools applied for a federal grant administered by the N.C. Department of Public Instruction in July 2021. A month later, the district got the green light to move forward with planning the project.
The track project is expected to be a multi-year project. During phase one, the district will receive just over $1 million to cover costs for site preparation and construction of the track and soccer field. Additional funds will be needed in phase two to add lighting, seating, fencing and other items.
The additional funds for phase 2 will be sought through grants and from donations by PCHS graduates, county businesses and residents, according to Perquimans Schools officials.
The Perquimans County Schools Foundation, which spearheaded the recent effort to build the new baseball grandstand, will lead the fundraising for phase 2 of the project.
Superintendent Tanya Turner said last year that the district is “extremely excited” to have the funding needed to start the “much-needed and long-awaited” track where the district’s student-athletes can practice, play and host competitions.
“Our students have been able to win state track competitions with no track in the past, so I can only imagine what they will be able to achieve with this addition to the Nixon Athletic Complex,” Turner said in spring 2022. “We are also looking forward to opportunities to partner with the community and surrounding areas on events such as Special Olympics, (and fundraisers for) ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis) and Relay for Life.”