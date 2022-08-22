jackson mug

Quentin Jackson

 By Julian Eure/

HERTFORD — Perquimans commissioners are weighing changes to their meeting rules that, among other things, would allow the board to order an unruly commissioner to leave the meeting and use sheriff’s deputies to enforce compliance.

The board took a first look at the proposed changes at its work session Aug. 15. The changes are expected to be on the agenda for the board’s consideration at its next regular meeting.