The Perquimans County Board of Education held a special meeting on March 15, 2021 and voted to approve students in grades 6-12 to have the option to receive in-person instruction in Plan A effective Monday, March 22.
Perquimans Central School and Hertford Grammar School began operating under Plan A in October. The move to Plan A for grades 6-12 is a result of legislation that was signed on Thursday by Governor Cooper, Session Law 2021-4 (SB220).
The district will continue with the remote learning schedule on Mondays for K-8 and Fridays for 9-12. Face-to-face instruction will continue to take place on Tuesday through Friday for K-8. Students in grades 9-12 will now attend school for full days, 8 a.m.-3:05 p.m., Monday through Thursday. Parents will still have the option to choose remote learning for the remainder of the year.
As part of this newly signed legislation, public schools in North Carolina are required to allow ALL children in K-5 to receive face-to-face instruction in Plan A if their parents select that option and further states that districts shall allow ALL students 6th -12th grade to receive in-person instruction in either Plan A or Plan B.
Districts are required to implement their selected plan for face-to-face instruction within twenty-one days of the date the law passed or sooner if the district is prepared to do so.
The approval for Plan A means that the school system will continue to follow all North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Guidelines with the support of Albemarle Regional Health Services.
All students will have the option to return to campuses while following minimal social distancing guidelines. Minimal social distancing recommends six feet of distance when feasible between individuals.
Face coverings are still required on all school campuses at all times. Sanitizing and hand washing will continue to be extremely important and will be followed.
Key points for families:
• All Perquimans County students will have the option to return for in-person instruction in Plan A.
• Mondays will still be remote learning days for K-8 and Fridays will be remote learning days for 9-12 students.
• All grade levels will follow Plan A — Minimal social distancing required.
• Face coverings will continue to be required.
• More information will be shared with parents/guardians from their child’s school regarding school schedules, transportation and other important items.
• If parents/guardians have questions, they are encouraged to contact their child’s school for assistance.
As the school system prepares to welcome additional students back to school, the district will continue to work with our partners at Albemarle Regional Health Services for health and safety protocols and communicate with parents, teachers, students and the community.
“As we continue to navigate through this unprecedented time, the school system is grateful for the support from teachers, staff, parents and the community as we work together to implement this next phase of students returning to our campuses,” Superintendent Tanya Turner said.