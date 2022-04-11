The signs that will be posted near Perquimans’ Confederate monument at the courthouse won’t just note that it was erected to honor the county’s Civil War dead. They’ll also point out that “many” county residents opposed secession and went on to serve in the Union Army, some of them African Americans whose contributions to the war are celebrated on a separate memorial in Hertford.
The Perquimans Board of Commissioners voted 4-1 Monday to approve both installation of explanatory signs near the Confederate monument as well as language to be used on the signs placing it in historical context.
Commissioner Charles Woodard cast the lone dissenting vote against the signs, expressing concerns about some of the language that will be used.
Woodard said before the vote that he objected to the signs including references to local opposition to secession. He acknowledged that many Quakers in the area were conscientious objectors to slavery. He also noted there was also some opposition in the area to the American Revolution.
Hoffler argued that the reason the monuments to the Confederacy were erected on public property — usually at courthouses — was to intimidate Black people and prevent them from exercising their right to vote or other citizenship rights. It was a part of the strategy of the Jim Crow system, he said.
That’s why the monuments were erected — in the early 20th century — when they were, Hoffler said.
Woodard disputed Hoffler’s explanation for the timing of the monument’s erection. He said the monuments could not be erected soon after the war ended because the South’s resources had either been destroyed or taken away to the North. He said the South experienced “devastation” in the war much as Ukraine has been devastated by Russia’s invasion.
Woodard said monuments like the one in Perquimans were erected as memorials to soldiers who were killed in battle — especially those buried in places such as Antietam and Gettysburg.
“My understanding is they were not put there for Jim Crow,” Woodard said.
Hoffler said the connection to Jim Crow often is missed “because of the way that the history (of the Civil War and Reconstruction afterward) has been taught.”
Hoffler said he would prefer that the monument be removed from the courthouse lawn but is willing to “live with” the signs as a compromise. He believes the monument should be in a cemetery or on private property.
Commissioners approved the language for two signs near the monument. County Manager Frank Heath was authorized to spend up to $7,500 on the signs and their installation.
Board Chairman Wallace Nelson said Elizabeth City State University professor Glen Bowman and College of The Albemarle professor Boyd Harris submitted suggested language that was well-informed but too lengthy for the signs the commissioners had in mind. Nelson said the commissioners had in mind something brief.
The language commissioners approved for the signs will appear on two separate panels.
Language approved for the first panel states: “Residents of Perquimans County unveiled this monument to the Confederate dead in 1912. The monument was established to honor the memory of local Confederate soldiers who sacrificed their lives in the Civil War. Due to the heavy Quaker influence in the county, many Perquimans residents opposed secession and others enlisted in the Union Army. Consequently, the Union victory in 1865 ended slavery and guaranteed a lasting freedom for millions of people.”
Language approved for the second panel states: “Perquimans County is home to one of the few monuments in the nation honoring those African American soldiers who fought for the Union in the Civil War of 1861-1865. The monument, located nearby on the corner of Hyde Park and King Street, was erected in 1910 to honor the bravery of those local troops who fought for the cause of their freedom.”
Commissioners initially hoped to have the African American soldiers monument moved to the courthouse grounds. The owners of the monument, however, did not agree to the idea.
Nelson and Commissioner Kyle Jones both said they see the signs commissioners approved as a compromise.
Jones noted neighboring counties are talking about moving their Confederate monuments, but pointed out that in Perquimans the monument itself is “not being touched.”
Newly sworn Commissioner Thelma Finch-Copeland did not vote on the signage because she was not seated on the board until it concluded its “old” business. The signs for the monument were approved during the board’s old business.
Commissioners selected Finch-Copeland last month to fill the remainder of Alan Lennon’s four-year term. Lennon resigned in February because he was moving to Illinois.