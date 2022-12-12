A Family Dollar store in Perquimans County and Dollar General store in Camden are among 70 stores fined by state officials in the third quarter of this year because of excessive price-scanner errors.

The N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services’ Standards Division collected fines from 70 stores in 38 counties, including the Family Dollar at 206 Ocean Highway in Hertford and the Dollar General in Camden at 139 U.S. Highway 158 West.