Are you an organized multi-tasker with a passion for community and business and a penchant for planning events and parties?
Is your dream to have a lovely office in a historic and growing downtown, next to a bakery, where everyone knows you on a first-name basis?
If so, the Perquimans Chamber of Commerce may have a job for you.
The Perquimans Chamber is seeking applicants for its vacant director’s position. The job is a 30-hour-a-week, part-time position.
“We are searching for a candidate who enjoys working with people and businesses in a wonderful community,” said interim Chamber President Jill Cohen. “The applicant should be detail-oriented and enthusiastic about small business.”
The Chamber director’s responsibilities include managing the organization’s multi-business membership, recruiting new members, promoting members’ businesses and events as well as economic development in Perquimans County.
Those interested in the applying need to have a strong business acumen as well as excellent oral and written communication skills. Leadership and management ability, negotiation skills, attention to detail and a solid organizational background are also qualities applicants should possess, according to Cohen.
Candidates should also have experience in event planning given that the Chamber hosts quarterly fundraising events. Having a knowledge of various social media platforms and how to effectively use them is also a plus.
“Being digital savvy is a key attribute as Chamber businesses are marketed across multiple platforms,” said Cohen.
Although it is part-time, Chamber director isn’t a work-from-home job. The new director will be required to keep office hours.
“The Chamber doors need to be open to all visitors and members, so keeping office hours at the Chamber building is a job requirement. This is not a remote position,” Cohen added.
The director’s position is also responsible for managing volunteers, and attending monthly board meetings. A working knowledge of Quickbooks, Microsoft Word, Excel and Google are necessary. The director is also responsible for paying the Chamber’s bills, generating status reports for the Chamber Board of Directors and coordinating meetings with the board president.
Chamber membership offers businesses and organizations exposure to local residents, businesses, organizations, visitors, and other potential customers. The Chamber also aids in marketing, advertisement, social media sharing, and special events.
‘We organize and run networking events for businesses and organizations to take part in,” Cohen said. “From Breakfast with the Chamber to Golf Scrambles, there is something for everyone and (the Chamber is) a wonderful way to market your business to the public and other members.”
Cohen noted that changes to Hertford’s downtown retailers makes this an exciting time for both the Chamber and its new director.
“This is a wonderful time for the Chamber,” she said. “We are looking forward to teaming up with other organizations within the community to promote Hertford.”
In an emailed letter to Chamber members on June 9, Cohen also announced that the business group’s two staff members decided to leave the Chamber effective June 1. She said until a new director is hired Chamber members have been volunteering “so our doors are open as much as possible.” She asked that any Chamber members who wish to volunteer should contact her at chamberjcohen@gmail.com.
Cohen also announced that the Chamber has a new interim of board of directors. Besides herself, members include Patrick Morrissey, Sarah Burket, Susan Cox, Connie Brothers, Christopher Staley, Stacy Layden and Todd French.
According to Cohen, the interim board recently held its first meeting and the discussion included revising the organization’s bylaws and branding. One “major change,” according to Cohen, is that Chamber members will be asked to “voice your thoughts through voting.” Cohen said the Chamber’s bylaws call for the organization to vote on matters but the practice wasn’t strictly followed after the pandemic struck and Chamber members couldn’t meet in person.
“We realize that we as members never voted on the logo change of 2020 so we will correct this with a vote over the summer for a logo,” she said.
Cohen said whether the Chamber keeps the current logo or chooses another “will be up to the membership.” She said a logo committee is working on recommendations.
Chamber members will also be asked in the fall to vote on revised bylaws as well as members who are seeking seats on the Board of Directors, Cohen said.
“Our goal for January 2023 is a fully operational Chamber with doors open for drop-in visitors, promoting member involvement, and increased membership,” she said.
Interested candidates for the director’s job should send their resume to chamberjcohen@gmail.com.
Daily Advance Managing Editor Julian Eure contributed to this story.