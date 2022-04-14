The Perquimans Chamber of Commerce’s Spring Expo held on Saturday at the Perquimans County Recreation Center could have been billed as a bridal stress reliever.
While COVID shut down bridal boutiques, buffet tables, photographers, musicians, event venues, caterers, and all the services required for large events, the Spring Expo helped bridge the gap between brides and businesses featuring many of the services long under wraps.
“We tried to bring all the businesses that work with event services together under one roof to make it easier to find vendors for an event. Planning a wedding has gotten very stressful and difficult,” said Chamber Executive Director LeAnna Lee.
Allison Alderman of Suffolk-based Virginia’s Daughter Bridal Boutique offered a sampling of wedding gowns in a variety of styles at Saturday’s event.
“We have a lot of brides from North Carolina, so we enjoy coming to these shows. The people are always so nice, it’s wonderful,” said Alderman.
Hertford resident and future bride Meredith Winslow was among the expo attendees admiring Alderman’s bridal gowns. She also took advantage of a quick photo shoot offered by Victoria’s Picture display.
Photographer Victoria Butler was recruiting potential customers by creating a “Future Mrs. NAME” sign and taking a quick photo of them for her files. Winslow, “the future Mrs. Wilkins,” will be receiving photography event information soon.
Depending on the size of the event and the number of out-of-town guests, planning a wedding can either be a dream or a nightmare. For those seeking to reduce their stress level, an event planner may be the answer.
While many event planners require certain minimums for event size and number of guests before they’ll agree to work with a client, Gretchen Byrum and Barbara Toti work with clients with both big and small budgets.
The Gates County residents began Dogwood Darlings Event Planners in 2019 and have built a sizable following since then by staying flexible.
“Whether a birthday party for 20 or a wedding for 100 we coordinate, design, decorate and create personal touches at each event,” Byrum said.
Hertford restaurateur Alvin Overton showcased his Bout Thyme Kitchen catering services at Saturday’s expo. Overton is expanding his catering services to accommodate local weddings and other special events.
“I can cater up to 150 people for any wedding or event. I have catered for more, but that’s a comfortable number,” said Overton who spends most days greeting customers at his Bout Thyme Kitchen at 103 Church Street in Hertford’s downtown.
Desert enthusiasts also had the opportunity to sample wedding and cupcake flavors at Toya’s Tasty Cakes and Num E Nums Confectionary.
Also in attendance was Rosana Castilho, events coordinator for Museum of the Albemarle. She said the museum’s rental spaces are for every size group, not just large ones.
“Many people assume you need to have a huge event at the museum,” Castilho said. “The museum is available for groups from 16 people to 500 people. The portico seats 250 comfortably.”