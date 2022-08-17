Maggie Williams, a student at N.C. State University, holds a facsimile of the $1,000 check she received as this year’s recipient of the Lewis Smith Agricultural Scholarship, the third consecutive year she’s been awarded the scholarship. Posing with Williams is Smith, the retired director of Perquimans Extension for whom the scholarship is named.
Asheton Smith began work as a 4-H agent with the Perquimans Center of NC Cooperative Extension on Aug. 1. A former educator who was born in Chowan County, Smith said she looks forward to using her educator skills in her work with 4-H.
It’s been a busy couple of weeks for the Perquimans County Extension office. First, the Extension staff welcomed new county 4-H Agent Asheton Smith on Aug. 1. Then, they awarded the $1,000 Lewis Smith Agricultural Scholarship for the third consecutive year to Maggie Williams.
Both Smith and Williams, along with their families, were honored at the Perquimans Extension staff ice cream social on Friday where Howling Cow ice cream was scooped from three-gallon containers. Howling Cow is the brand name of North Carolina State University’s proprietary brand of ice cream.
Williams, a student studying agriculture at NCSU, is the daughter of Jeff and Bonita Williams of Perquimans County and the granddaughter of the late Billy and Hollis Williams of Tyner.
“Growing up on a farm has allowed me to realize my passion for agriculture and life sciences,” Williams said. “Both my grandfather and father attended NC State for agriculture and I am honored to carry on this legacy.”
Lewis Smith served as Perquimans County Extension director for more than 30 years. Upon his retirement in December 2013, staff from local Farm Bureau, the Extension office, the NC State Foundation, and local farmers formed a committee to establish an educational scholarship in his name.
To become eligible, a Perquimans County student must get accepted and attend NCSU with the intent to major in agricultural studies.
Smith, who attended Friday’s ice cream social, said he couldn’t be prouder to have Williams again named the recipient of the scholarship named in his honor.
“Maggie is working hard to earn her degree and we are pleased to honor her with this scholarship,” he said.
Smith, who also attended Friday’s ice cream social, said she got her passion for serving the community from her dad, an officer with the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission.
“The love of community and services to others has always been part of my family values,” she said.
Born in Chowan County, Smith said she moved frequently due to her father’s job with the WRC, but she moved back to Chowan when she was in sixth-grade and has lived in eastern North Carolina ever since.
Smith, a former educator, said she looks forward to using those skills in her work with 4-H.
“I was an educator for 11 years. I taught second-, third-, and fourth-grades. The 4-H position is similar in the sense that I still serve and love working with youth,” she said. “I am able to build relationships with young lives to hopefully make an impact and difference.”
The difference between her prior work and 4-H is that she’ll get to work with youth both “much younger and older than I typically have,” she said, adding “I look forward to growing and developing in that area.”
There are currently 85 youngsters ages 5-19 involved in 4-H in Perquimans. Smith said she hopes to increase that number.
While several members come from farming backgrounds, 4-H membership does not require it. There’s also no requirement to own animals.
“That’s what is great about 4-H, it opens up doors for youth to learn and grow in the area of agriculture and life sciences that they might not have that exposure to otherwise,” Smith said.
According to Smith, 4-H strives to create opportunities for youth in the areas of leadership, civic responsibility, and community service, while focusing on building a sense of teamwork, confidence, giving and independence.
Smith said she hopes to make 4-H even more visible in Perquimans by strengthening its current relationships and building new ones with other community organizations.
“I want to be seen around the community as someone who is there to support and help the amazing organizations already established,” she said. “Building relationships through school programs, clubs, and being in the community.”
That strategy includes using social media tools, she said.
Getting the word out through conversations and social media about the diverse opportunities we offer and will offer as I build this program is important,” Smith said. “I want to serve this community; it is all about their needs and desires.”
Asked how 4-H can compete with video games for youth’s attention, Smith said she’s taking a hands-on approach.
“I think we can instill a sense of community and desire for hands-on activities and learning by developing and creating programs that attract all interest groups,” she said. “In order to make a difference and influence change you first have to know the needs of your community while building relationships.”