It’s been a busy couple of weeks for the Perquimans County Extension office. First, the Extension staff welcomed new county 4-H Agent Asheton Smith on Aug. 1. Then, they awarded the $1,000 Lewis Smith Agricultural Scholarship for the third consecutive year to Maggie Williams.

Both Smith and Williams, along with their families, were honored at the Perquimans Extension staff ice cream social on Friday where Howling Cow ice cream was scooped from three-gallon containers. Howling Cow is the brand name of North Carolina State University’s proprietary brand of ice cream.