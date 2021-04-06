Perquimans County Republican Party elected new leadership at the county convention March 31 at the county courthouse.
Tim Brinn of Hertford was selected as chairman for the current 2021-22 election cycle. Brinn is active in issues that impact Hertford and will move the town toward a less divisive future and his contacts with state legislators can bring needed exposure as the town progresses.
Michael Stallings is now vice chairman. Stallings has ably led the local party for the past two years, but due to his expanded business interests during the COVID-19 pandemic, the need to focus on company activities must take precedence. As vice chair, Stallings will continue to work with the party as time allows.
Dianne Layden of Belvidere is the party’s new treasurer. Layden has been fixture in regional and state conservative politics for many years and is a past chairwoman of the Perquimans County Republican Party.
Geoff Byrd was re-elected as secretary for another two-year term.
Other party business included the selection of delegates to the Congressional 3rd District (April 17) and State (June 3-6) Conventions and to enhance and update the website for Party news and events.
More than 40 people attended the Convention and although there were no featured speakers the attendees gave voice to issues that concerned them most.
Predominately, the subject of human trafficking on the southern border under President Biden’s open border initiative that mainly impacts women and children. There was a discussion on voter system integrity and President Biden’s program to incentivize benefits over gainful employment.
Chairman Brinn then offered hopeful news about a fresh attitude on the Hertford Town Council and their desire to move away from personal attacks and disruption and toward a more positive agenda.