Perquimans County Trailer Fire Temporarily Closes Ocean Highway

HERTFORD – Perquimans County 911 Center received multiple calls about an enclosed trailer being on fire that had been traveling northbound around 12:16 p.m. Sunday in the 900 block of Ocean Highway.
Upon arriving on scene, public safety crews found an enclosed trailer that was transporting all-terrain vehicles fully engulfed in flames.
For the safety of responding crews and the concern of potential hazardous materials in the trailer, the northbound lanes of Ocean Highway were closed for nearly two hours and traffic was diverted while firefighters extinguished the fire and removed the debris from the roadway.
Ocean Highway South was also closed temporarily to allow emergency crews and apparatus access to the area due to traffic being backed up in the northbound lane.
The following agencies responded: Winfall Fire Department, InterCounty Fire Department, Durants Neck Fire Department, the Perquimans County Sheriff’s Office, Perquimans County EMS, NC State Highway Patrol, and the NC Department of Transportation. Captain Dylan Elliott with the Winfall Fire Department provided Incident Command per established National Incident Management System (NIMS) guidelines. There were no injuries reported from this incident.