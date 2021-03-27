The courtroom in the Perquimans County Courtroom is now officially known as the James Carlton Cole Courtroom.
Perquimans Commissioner Fondella Leigh announced the courtroom's naming for Cole, better known as J.C., during a reception for Cole at Museum of the Albemarle on Saturday.
Cole, who is retiring from the 1st Judicial District bench on Wednesday, was also presented the N.C. Friend of the Court Award by retired Court of Appeals Judge Linda McGee during Saturday's event. The award has been presented only 61 times by the N.C. Supreme Court in recognition of outstanding service to the state's judicial branch or for having a positive impact on the state's courts.
Cole, who was re-elected in 2018 to an eight-year term, is retiring now because he's reached 72, the mandatory retirement age for judges in the state.
First elected to the District Court bench in 1994, Cole was appointed to the Superior Court bench in 2009 by then Gov. Beverly Perdue. He won election in 2010 and again in 2018.
Gov. Roy Cooper will appoint Cole's successor.
In a recent interview, Cole said he's thinking about doing some work in mediation, arbitration and dispute resolution after taking a little time off. And after 90 days from his retirement day he will be eligible to be called back for emergency duty as a judge, he explained.
Cole said he plans to do some emergency work if asked. He said it’s likely to be needed because of the current backlog in cases that mounted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Cole said he will miss serving as a judge.
“This past July was 26 years for me,” he said. “I enjoyed working, handling cases, trying to make a difference in the system,” Cole said. “I’m sure I’ll miss it.”