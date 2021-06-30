HOPE MILLS — During the 2021 season, the Perquimans County High School baseball team had developed the ability to overcome adversity.
The Pirates needed to overcome another dose of adversity Sunday afternoon in Game 2 of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association Class 1A State Championship series against East Surry.
The Pirates overcame a two-run deficit in the late innings as Perquimans defeated East Surry 7-5 in Game 2 to win the best-of-three game series two games to zero and to secure the state championship at South View High School.
With a three-run lead, the Pirates needed one last stand in the bottom of the seventh inning.
Perquimans, the designated away team in Game 2, brought in Tanner Thach as a relief pitcher for a second time in the game.
East Surry’s Folger Boaz hit a single to center field to score a runner from third base to trim the deficit to 7-5 with one out.
That was all Thach would surrender in the frame.
With runners on second and third, Thach registered consecutive strikeouts to end the game and the series.
On the final strikeout, the Perquimans dugout and players on the field rushed to the pitcher’s mound to begin the celebration.
Perquimans (18-2) won its third baseball state championship in program history, joining its Class 1A state title in 1952 and its Class 2A championship in 1963.
The title was the Pirates’ first in 58 seasons.
Thach, a junior left handed pitcher and first baseman, was named the series most valuable player.
“I couldn’t be more proud of them,” Perquimans head coach Justin Roberson said about his team after the series. “All year, but especially this weekend, all the adversity; the rainouts and kids going out with cramps.”
When the games were able to be played, temperatures were at least in the upper 80s Fahrenheit.
The coach praised his team for embodying the “next man up mentality” and playing for their family and community during the series.
Perquimans, the East regional champion, had to battle a gamed West regional champion in the East Surry Cardinals (17-3).
The Pirates carried the momentum from their walk-off win in Game 1 of the series to begin Game 2.
Perquimans was the designated away team in Game 2. Perquimans catcher Macon Winslow began the top of the first inning with a double to center field.
Winslow advanced to second base on a wild pitch.
After Jett Winslow reached base on a walk from East Surry starting pitcher Boaz. With one out and runners on first and second, Macon Winslow attempted a steal of third base. The throw from the East Surry was high to third base and went into left field. That allowed Macon Winslow to score to give Perquimans a 1-0 lead.
East Surry responded in the bottom of the first by taking advantage of a string of Perquimans miscues fielding the ball.
The Cardinals were set up with runners on second and third with one out.
East Surry hit a pop out to the Perquimans shortstop, but on the exchange from the glove to the hand, the ball got away.
That allowed the Cardinals to score a run to tie the game 1-1.
Perquimans began the top of the second with singles by Jackson Russell and Avery Biggs. A double by Colby Brown scored a run to give Perquimans a 2-1 lead.
Adversity struck the Pirates in the bottom of the second inning. East Surry loaded the bases with two out.
Biggs had started the game as pitcher, but had not been helped by his defense.
Perquimans made a pitching change and brought in Thach. East Surry scored on a ball that was hit to the middle infield. The East Surry base runner was able to reach second base before the out at second could be made.
That allowed a run to score from third base to tie the game 2-2.
Boaz followed with a two-run single to center field to give East Surry a 4-2 lead.
Biggs then returned to the mound to pitch. He would then exit the game moments after throwing a pitch and sustaining an apparent lower body injury.
Trenton Sawyer, a sophomore, entered the game on the mound for Perquimans.
According to statistics on MaxPreps.com, before his appearance in Game 2, Sawyer only pitched 10 innings the entire season.
His last appearance was during the first round of the playoffs against Ocracoke on June 15.
Sawyer was the latest of the many players for the Pirates that stepped up during the series.
Sawyer pitched 4 ⅓ innings, gave up two hits, no earned runs and registered a strikeout to earn the win in Game 2.
“Hats off to Trenton Sawyer,” Roberson said. The coach praised Sawyer for now allowing the East Surry offense to score additional runs while Sawyer pitched in the game.
“I couldn’t be more proud of the kid,” Roberson said. The coach also acknowledged Sawyer’s ability to swing the bat during the game.
“What a mentally tough kid; strong kid, ” Roberson said. “I couldn’t be more excited for him.”
Perquimans right fielder Eli Gregory made a diving catch in the bottom of the third inning to rob East Surry of a hit.
The Pirates began the top of the fourth inning with consecutive singles by Russell and Sawyer. Brown put down a bunt to move the runners. The throw by the East Surry catcher to third base was not on target as Russell was able to score on the play to trim the Cardinals lead to 4-3.
Boaz was able to limit the damage as he posted three consecutive strikeouts to end the inning with East Surry holding a one-run lead.
Boaz pitched five innings, gave up eight hits , four runs, one earned run, two walks and struck out nine Peqruimans batters.
The championship series were the final high school games for seniors Biggs, Dylan Cox and Landon Gregory.
Perquimans County roster: No. 2 Ty Nixon, No. 3 Jackson Russell, No. 4 Eli Gregory, No. 5 Colby Brown, No. 6 Avery Biggs, No. 7 Dylan Cox, No. 8 Jakob Meads, No. 9 Collin Roberts, No. 11 Macon Winslow, No. 12 Bryson Sawyer, No. 14 Mason Byrum, No. 17 Landon Gregory, No. 20 Trent Byrum, No. 25 Stetson Proctor, No. 28 Trenton Sawyer, No. 33 Tanner Thach; Head coach: Justin Roberson; Assistant coaches: Richard Thach, Jeff Winslow, Dan Gregory, Mason Votava.
With runners at second and third base in the top of the fifth inning, Perquimans’ Landon Gregory hit a flyball that was deep enough to score the runner from third base to tie the game 4-4.
East Surry brought in a relief pitcher in the top of the sixth inning.
Sawyer opened the frame with a double. Brown then attempted another bunt. Mason Byrum, who entered the game as a courtesy runner for Sawyer, was able to reach third base safely before the throw.
Perquimans scored consecutive runs on back-to-back wild pitches to take a 6-4 lead.
When the Pirates loaded the bases, East Surry made a pitching change.
Jakob Meads brought home a run with an RBI single to left field to increase the lead to 7-4.
The series was filled with tension between East Surry and the umpire crew.
One instance was in the bottom of the sixth inning. After a leadoff hit by Evan McCreary, On a ground ball, a Perquimans fielder got to the ball and threw to second, but the ball hit the East Surry base runner in the back.
The umpire called the East Surry runner out instead of safe. The East Surry coaching staff argued for several minutes for the out decision to be overturned, but the umpires upheld the out call on the field.
According to statistics provided by the NCHSAA, Brown led the Pirates in Game 2 with a 3-for-4 day at the plate with a run scored and an RBI, while Jett Winslow led the team with three walks.
The championship series were the final high school games for seniors Biggs, Dylan Cox and Landon Gregory.
Perquimans County roster: No. 2 Ty Nixon, No. 3 Jackson Russell, No. 4 Eli Gregory, No. 5 Colby Brown, No. 6 Avery Biggs, No. 7 Dylan Cox, No. 8 Jakob Meads, No. 9 Collin Roberts, No. 11 Macon Winslow, No. 12 Bryson Sawyer, No. 14 Mason Byrum, No. 17 Landon Gregory, No. 20 Trent Byrum, No. 25 Stetson Proctor, No. 28 Trenton Sawyer, No. 33 Tanner Thach; Head coach: Justin Roberson; Assistant coaches: Richard Thach, Jeff Winslow, Dan Gregory, Mason Votava.