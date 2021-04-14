Perquimans Democratic Party Holds County Convention

Perquimans County Democratic Party re-elected officers and conducted business at the party’s County Convention April 10 in the Perquimans County Courthouse in the J. Carlton Cole Courtroom.
Following officers were reelected:
- Chair - Tammy Miller-White
- 2nd Vice Chair - Earnell Brown
- Secretary - Janice McKenzie Cole
- Treasurer - Jacqueline Frierson
Newly elected:
- 3rd Vice Chair - Quantajah Armstrong
For the time being 1st Vice Chair is vacant.
Miller-White and Cole were elected to the State Executive Committee
Nine people were elected as delegates to the annual District Convention on May 22.
At the meeting, party members reviewed the demographics of the turnout for the November (2020) election in our County.
Chairman Miller-White introduced her new initiative Neighbors Meeting Neighbors which will be a series of various community gatherings to bring people together to promote a stronger sense of county/community, and awareness of Perquimans' many opportunities.
Neighbors Meeting Neighbors will meet between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. at Marina Park - adjacent to Dockside Cafe 421 Albemarle Blvd, Hertford. For additional information call (252) 455-0975.