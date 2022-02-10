TODAY
Dem precincts
The Perquimans County Democratic Party will hold precinct organizational meetings for all precincts in the county at 6 p.m., in the Perquimans County Courthouse. For more information, email perqcodems@gmail.com.
MONDAY
Museum exhibit
Museum of the Albemarle will open its exhibit, “NASA’s Human Computers,” from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Alzheimer’s support
The Alzheimer’s/Dementia Support Group for caregivers and family members will meet at Hertford United Methodist Church, 200 Dobbs St., Hertford, at 1 p.m. Contact: 252-333-7774 or 252-404-7090.
TUESDAY
Tax filing assistance
The IRS Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program will again offer free income tax filing help to persons earning $57,000 or less a year starting Tuesday. Appointments will be on Tuesdays from noon to 4 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon in the auditorium at the Perquimans County Emergency Management Center at 159 Creek Drive, Hertford. Persons seeking to use the VITA program must call 252-619-7618 to make an appointment.
UPCOMING
Sons of Revolution
The Sons of the American Revolution will meet at Captain Bob’s Restaurant in Hertford Thursday, Feb. 17, starting with dinner at 6:30 p.m. Jared Jacavone, librarian and branch manager of the Tyrrell County Library, will be the speaker. He will discuss “Revolutionary Rhode Island.”
Albemarle Commission
The Albemarle Commission Board of Delegates will meet via Zoom and in person at the Albemarle Commission Office at 512 South Church St., Hertford, Thursday, Feb. 17, at 6 p.m. For Zoom access, email astallings@accog.org.
Perquimans museum
The Perquimans County History Museum will open at 104 Dobbs St., Hertford, Saturday, Feb. 19. A reception will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. A ribbon cutting will be at 11 a.m.
Somerset lecture
Kiana Fakette will give a Zoom lecture on the “Anthropology of Adornment and Identity at Somerset Place” for the Somerset Place Black History Month Lecture Saturday, Feb. 19, from 11 a.m. to noon. Register before Friday, Feb. 11, at 5 p.m. Cost is $2. Register by email at somerset@ncdcr.gov, or call 252-797-4560.
ARHS board
Albemarle Regional Health Services Board of Health will meet in the Michael Sutton boardroom at ARHS’ offices in Elizabeth City, Tuesday, Feb. 22, at 7 p.m.
Urban sketchbook
The Perquimans Art League will host a six-week class beginner’s guide to sketching techniques March 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29. Rebecca Davis will lead the class. Classes will be held both indoors and outdoors, depending on the weather. Fee is $135, $125 for PAL members. Register at the gallery or online at www.perquimansarts.org/classes.html.
Cub Scouts breakfast
Cub Scout Pack 150 will host a pancake and sausage breakfast at Hertford United Methodist Church Saturday, March 12, from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. Cost is $8.
Exploring watercolors
The Perquimans Art League will host a 3-day workshop on watercolor painting led by J.J. Jiang May 4-6. Jiang will give quick, step-by-step demonstrations of painting with watercolors. The workshop fee is $375, $300 for PAL members. The cost includes lunch each day. Register at www.perquimansarts.org/workshops.html.
ONGOING
Scholarship applications
Applications are now available for scholarships offered by the Albemarle Plantation Women’s Club to female residents in Perquimans County. The scholarship is open to all female students graduating from a public, private or homeschool in the county. It’s also available to a former APWC scholarship recipient whose family lives in Perquimans. Scholarships will be awarded based on character, scholastic ability, leadership and need, and paid directly to the educational institution. Pick up applications at the Perquimans County High School guidance office, Perquimans County Chamber of Commerce, Perquimans County Public Library. They’re also available by sending an email to pcal321@protonmail.com. Completed applications are due back to the APWC Scholarship Committee 108 Reddes River Court, Hertford, NC 27944 by March 25.