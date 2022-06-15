Perquimans County’s 911 Communications Center has been named the top 911 emergency communications center in North Carolina for 2022.
The center was presented the N.C. Communications Center of the Year award by the North Carolina National Emergency Numbers Association during last month’s N.C. Public Safety Communications Conference in Wilmington.
The Perquimans 911 center was nominated for the award because of its work assisting Gates County with emergency dispatch service both late last year and earlier this year.
Because of staffing shortages at the Gates County 911 center, Perquimans’ 911 center temporarily provided dispatching services in both Perquimans and the neighboring county from Dec. 17 until Feb. 17.
The Gates 911 Dispatch Center temporarily relocated to the 911 center in Perquimans and Gates telecommunicators began working there on Dec. 17.
Perquimans officials said in January that shared 911 operations with Gates had gone smoothly and all calls were being answered on a timely basis.
Gates officials said its dispatching services would return to the county once its dispatcher vacancies were filled.
Julie M. Solesbee, Perquimans County Emergency Services public information officer, said staff for both 911 centers worked hard to ensure the shared dispatching service worked well for both counties.
“The transition of relocating an entire 911 center operation happened in less than 12 hours, on a Friday, and shortly before the holidays which could have been an issue but our teams were blessed to have amazing vendors that worked after hours, during the weekend, and as needed to ensure that operations for our telecommunicators were as smooth as possible,” she said. “There was a lot of work happening behind the scenes, but both agencies worked hard to ensure that quality service was received when a call or radio communications came in.”
Perquimans Emergency Services Director Jonathan Nixon accepted the Communications Center of the Year Award on behalf of the agency and its employees at last month’s conference. The center’s telecommunicator staff were also recognized at the June 6 meeting of the Perquimans Board of Commissioners.
Nixon thanked County Manager Frank Heath and Perquimans’ elected officials for their support while his agency assisted the Gates 911 center. He also thanked the emergency telecommunications staff of both Perquimans and Gates as well.
“It is an honor for our 911 Center to have been chosen as the 2022 NC NENA Communications Center of the Year,” Nixon said. “This achievement would not have been possible without the hard work and support from each of the telecommunicators in Perquimans and Gates counties, our leadership and elected officials, 911 board staff, and excellent vendors.”
“As administrators, sometimes we think the most important work is planning and preparing for the challenges of operating a PSAP (public-safety access point), but the real work happens when the telecommunicator puts on a headset and sits down at the console,” he continued. “I am thankful for each of our telecommunicators that answer the call daily to provide quality 911 service to our responders, citizens, and visitors.”