Perquimans County's economic development consultant has resigned to move to Charlotte.
Dave Goss sent a letter to County Manager Frank Heath stating his intention to resign effective May 31. Goss plans to move to Charlotte in early June, his letter states.
Goss said in an phone interview Monday that working on the Marine Industrial Park has been one of his favorite parts about working in economic development in Perquimans. He also was pleased to play a role in the location of a Fed Ex regional hub in Perquimans, he said.
Goss moved to Perquimans after retiring from a job in the Cleveland, Ohio, area where he had worked on infrastructure and community development projects. His initial plan was to just enjoy retirement, he said.
"But I decided I couldn't play golf every day," Goss said.
Goss began looking for ways to use his skills and was hired as Perquimans' part-time economic development consultant, a job he would hold for about 15 years. Goss was paid about $23,000 a year by the county under an annual contract.
"He has done a great job for Perquimans County and I think his move is totally dictated by family concerns," Perquimans County Manager Frank Heath said when asked about Goss' resignation.
Discussing Perquimans' largest ongoing economic development project, Goss said the Marine Industrial Park grew out of the strategic plan that he had worked on for the county.
In his resignation letter Goss expressed regret that he will not be around to see the boat basin project at the MIP through to its completion. He has been a key player in the development of the park and the basin project.
"I feel bad that I will not be around to see the Phase 1 Inner Basin become a reality," Goss said in the letter. He also expressed hope that he will be able to come back for a grand opening at the basin.
For the time being Heath will head up the county's economic development efforts. Heath said that once the county budget for 2022-23 is adopted the county will advertise the economic development consultant's position and begin a search. The position will probably be part-time to begin with, Heath said.
Heath said the board will have to take a close look at economic development in the budget for the coming year. Goss worked hard for the county and frequently put in extra hours because of his love for Perquimans, he said. It might be hard to find someone else who will be as willing to do so much at the same pay rate, he said.
Goss' letter encourages the county to move forward with filling the economic development director position.
"Filling this position is important since once the basin is reality, I think there will be a lot of interest in companies locating within the Marine Industrial Park," he said in his letter.
Goss also said it's important to find someone local to replace him on the NC Task Force for Offshore Wind Economic Resource Strategies.
"I think it is important for someone to represent NENC on the Task Force that is familiar with the issues," the letter states.