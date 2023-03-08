Perquimans County officials gave a green light Monday to a new community paramedicine program in the county.
The startup of the Mobile Integrated Health Program in Perquimans County is being funded through a $355,000 grant from the Duke Endowment.
The Board of Commissioners voted unanimously at its regular meeting to authorize Perquimans County Emergency Services to move forward with implementing the program.
The board also voted unanimously to adopt a resolutions allowing funds from the county’s share of the national opioid settlement to be used to buy a vehicle for the community paramedic who will be providing health care services through the grant-funded program.
The Mobile Integrated Health Program fills in gaps in the health care system by providing in-home visits by a certified paramedic. The program can improve health outcomes for a vulnerable population and also reduce emergency room visits, according to emergency services officials.
Emergency Services Director Jonathan Nixon told commissioners that the grant will fund both equipment for the program as well as personnel costs for the two years of the grant.
Nixon told the county commissioners that the goal is for the program to become self-sustaining by the end of the grant period. If not, then there will no longer be funding support for the community paramedic, but the county will be able to keep the equipment obtained through the grant.
Support from ECU Health Vidant Hospital was instrumental in helping Perquimans County get the grant, according to Nixon.
The Duke Endowment grant actually was awarded to the hospital, and the hospital and county are entering into an agreement in which the hospital will reimburse the county from grant funds “for the purchase of equipment, goods and human resources expenses.”
Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Medical Services launched a similar program in Pasquotank County several years ago.
