HERTFORD — Perquimans County may have to pay $340,000 for medical care and other expenses related to housing a jail inmate who was incarcerated for assaulting a Perquimans emergency medical services worker in 2021.

Minutes from the Sept. 19 Perquimans Board of Commissioners meeting indicate the county was billed expenses for the female inmate because she was in the county’s custody at Albemarle District Jail. Under current state law, counties are responsible for all expenses for inmates in their custody.