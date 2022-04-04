HERTFORD — The two candidates vying for the Republican nomination for N.C. Senate in the 1st District both cited their General Assembly records in comments at Thursday’s Perquimans County Republican Convention.
Sen. Norm Sanderson, R-Pamlico, who represents the current 2nd District, and Sen. Bob Steinburg, R-Chowan, who represents the current 1st District, will face each other in the Republican primary May 17. The winner will almost certainly fill the seat in the newly drawn 1st District since no Democrat has filed.
Steinburg said he works hard to get things done for his constituents and is “bringing the bacon home” on everything from prison reform to including northeastern North Carolina in a foreign trade zone for the Port of Virginia.
Steinburg said he is ridiculed for supporting HB2, which he described as commonsense legislation, and for opposing “guys who think they are girls, who are ruining women’s athletics.”
“You need to have a spine of titanium,” Steinburg said. “And I do. I’ve got the mail to prove it.”
HB2, known as the “bathroom bill,” sparked outrage across the country when it was enacted in 2017. The legislation required students to use public school restrooms and locker rooms based on the gender on their birth certificates. State lawmakers repealed the law several years later.
Sanderson said his seniority in the state Senate has enabled him to become chairman of committees that are among the most important to eastern North Carolina. He said he will support farmers and fishermen and will push back against what he called the left’s “all out war against our children” in trying to make them something that parents don’t want them to be.
Sanderson invited attendees to go to his website to learn more about his stances on specific issues.
Four of eight candidates seeking the Republican nomination in the 1st U.S. House District also spoke at the Perquimans GOP convention.
Ernest Reeves of Pitt County said he previously had been a conservative Democrat but decided he needed to become a Republican after hearing U.S. Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., speak on television.
Reeves said he served in the military for 20 years and is a Christian and a man of honor. He promised not to forget constituents if he’s elected to serve in Washington.
Reeves said that in a field that includes two Sandys (Sandy Roberson and Sandy Smith) and two Robersons (Brent Roberson and Sandy Roberson) he is unique as the only Black Republican in the primary.
Sandy Roberson, Sandy Smith and Brent Roberson didn’t attend the convention but sent messages through proxies.
Billy Strickland of Wayne County, another U.S. House candidate, talked about running away from home at age 15 and working as a mechanic and construction worker to support himself as he finished high school.
Strickland said he later competed as a professional bull rider before attending Regent University Law School and becoming a lawyer. He noted that he interned under the late Frank Parrish in the District Attorney’s Office while attending law school.
Strickland said he wants children in eastern North Carolina to have a home worth staying for. For that reason he will fight inflation and work to stop illegal immigration, he said.
Will Aiken of Warren County, who is also seeking the U.S. House nomination, said he has spent his career in law enforcement working to stop trafficking in heroin and fentanyl. He said sentencing for heroin trafficking should be consistent with sentencing for trafficking in cocaine. He also said funds from asset forfeitures from seizures in drug trafficking cases should be made available for drug treatment.
Brad Murphy of Warren County, who noted he is the brother of U.S. Rep. Greg Murphy, the Republican who represents the state’s 3rd Congressional District, said he has created thousands of lucrative digital jobs.
Murphy said President Joe Biden’s policies are likely to cause a recession and need to be stopped. He added that the country needs a coherent energy policy that includes renewables and nuclear energy.
Murphy also said that responsible regulation of big tech is needed because of tech companies’ discrimination against conservative viewpoints.