High School Musical

Students rehearse a scene from “High School Musical” onstage at Perquimans County High School in preparation for upcoming performances on Thursday and Friday, May 4-5.

 Reggie Ponder/The Perquimans Weekly

Perquimans County High School will present the musical “High School Musical” at 7 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, May 4-5.

Based on Disney’s hit movie by the same name, the show depicts high school students dealing with issues of first love, friends and family while balancing classes and extracurricular activities.