A float followed by a marching band are seen in the December 2019 Christmas Parade in downtown Hertford. This year's parade, sponsored by the Perquimans Chamber of Commerce, will be held Saturday, Dec. 3, at 2 p.m. The parade begins at Perquimans County High School and will proceed downtown.
Ready or not, the holiday season in Perquimans County is about to kick into high gear.
The season that celebrates both giving and receiving gets underway Friday with the Open Door of Perquimans County's annual Turkey Drop Thanksgiving Food Collection at Hertford United Methodist Church at 200 Dobbs St., Hertford. The event, which allows donors to drop off frozen turkeys and Thanksgiving fixins for Perquimans families in need, continues Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Also on Saturday, Good Works Community Church will host its first "Let's Give Thanks" Thanksgiving Food Box Giveaway. From noon to 3 p.m., anyone needing a Thanksgiving meal can get one first come, first served at 113 Deep Creek Road, Hertford. The church will continue to receive monetary donations to purchase food for the meal through Friday. Call 252-404-9088 for more information about how to make a donation.
Also on Saturday, drop in at the Perquimans County Restoration Association's gift shop at the Newbold-White House between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. The gift shop is open every Saturday in November and will be open Dec. 3 and Dec. 10 as sell.
The season continues Saturday, Nov. 26, with Shop Small Saturday, a shopping tradition that falls the day after Black Friday. Many of Hertford's downtown merchants will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. offering sales and holiday-themed events.
The Christmas season officially kicks off the following weekend with the annual Grand Illumination and Festival Lights in Hertford's downtown Friday, Dec. 2 at 6 p.m.
A full day of holiday events follows on Saturday, Dec. 3, starting with the Christmas Craft Fair and 5K Run at Perquimans County High School from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event, organized by the Dance Company of Hertford, will feature artisan holiday crafts, food and kids activities.
Then at 2 p.m., the Perquimans Chamber of Commerce will sponsor Hertford’s annual Christmas Parade. The parade begins at Perquimans County High School and will proceed downtown.
After the parade, Mrs. Claus Loves Dogs will be held on the Perquimans Courthouse lawn from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. For a donation, attendees can snap a photo of their dog dressed in its holiday finest with Mrs. Claus. Proceeds will go to the Tri-County Animal Shelter.
After getting your dog's photo taken with Mrs. Claus, you can meet Mr. Claus on the courthouse lawn at 3:30 p.m.
On Sunday, Dec. 4, celebrate the sounds of the season by attending the first of the Albemarle Chorale's two "Star of Wonder" concerts at Edenton United Methodist Church at 225 Virginia Road, Edenton, at 4 p.m. “The Star of Bethlehem,” composed by Josef Rheinberger, will be the centerpiece for the event, which will also feature traditional Christmas carols. The Chorale's second performance of the concert will be Sunday, Dec. 11, at First United Methodist Church of Elizabeth City, also at 4 p.m. Admission to both concerts is free, but donations are appreciated.
For a Colonial take on the holiday, visit the Newbold-White House Thursday, Dec. 15, from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. for the Perquimans County Restoration Association's annual Colonial Christmas event.
Historic Hertford follows with its Breakfast with Santa event Saturday, Dec. 17. The breakfast, which will be held at 110 E. Academy Street, will feature two sessions: from 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. and from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Admission is $5 for adults and free for children. Registration is required at historichertfordinc.org.
The same weekend, the Albemarle Community Orchestra will be performing at the Carolina Moon Theater, at 110 west Academy Street The concert begins at 7 p.m. on Dec. 17 and 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec 18. Reserve seats at carolinamoontheater.org.