Hertford Christmas parade

A float followed by a marching band are seen in the December 2019 Christmas Parade in downtown Hertford. This year's parade, sponsored by the Perquimans Chamber of Commerce, will be held Saturday, Dec. 3, at 2 p.m. The parade begins at Perquimans County High School and will proceed downtown.

 Photo by Pam Hadden

Ready or not, the holiday season in Perquimans County is about to kick into high gear. 

The season that celebrates both giving and receiving gets underway Friday with the Open Door of Perquimans County's annual Turkey Drop Thanksgiving Food Collection at Hertford United Methodist Church at 200 Dobbs St., Hertford. The event, which allows donors to drop off frozen turkeys and Thanksgiving fixins for Perquimans families in need, continues Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. 

