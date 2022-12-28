The number of people filing jobless claims across the five-county area rose by 330 in October, boosting the area’s unemployment rate to over 4% again.

A total of 1,928 persons filed for unemployment in Pasquotank, Perquimans, Chowan, Currituck and Camden in October, up from the nearly 1,600 who did so in September, according to N.C. Department of Commerce county data released earlier this month.