HERTFORD — Perquimans County is launching a survey to find out which areas of the county don’t have access to high-speed internet service.
County officials are urging all residents and businesses to take the broadband survey by July 31.
“This survey is critical in helping Perquimans County identify areas in the county that do not have access to high-speed internet,” County Manager Frank Heath said in a press release. “The information we get back will help us determine the geographic areas most in need.”
The survey results also will allow the county to “work collaboratively with internet service providers to find solutions that can bring highspeed internet to these areas,” Heath said.
The results are also expected to demonstrate the county is qualified for federal and state grant funds earmarked for expanding broadband service into areas where access to high-speed internet of at least 25/3 megabits isn’t currently available.
To access the online survey, visit www.perquimanscountync.gov. The survey link is listed on the main page under Broadband Survey.
Residents with questions are asked to contact the Perquimans County administration offices at 252-426-8484.