Are you a Libertarian Party voter and registered in Perquimans County?
If so, Perquimans County commissioners may have a job for you.
The county board has 60 days to fill a vacancy on its five-member board following the resignation of Alan Lennon on Monday, Feb. 21, and under a unique state law, has to find his replacement from among the ranks of registered Libertarian voters who live in Perquimans.
Although Lennon was a registered Republican when he resigned, he won the seat in 2018 running as a registered Libertarian. Because of that, the person who replaces him also has to be a registered Libertarian, County Manager Frank Heath said last week.
“We consulted with attorneys with the state and the board of elections ... and were told (Lennon’s replacement) has to be from the party when he was elected, not his current party,” Heath said.
When he was elected in 2018, Lennon was the first registered Libertarian to ever win county office in Perquimans. A former Republican, Lennon said he decided to switch his registration back to Republican because he “liked how we were progressing as a country” when President Trump was in office.
Knowing he planned to seek re-election in 2022, Lennon said he made the switch last year in plenty of time to run as a Republican in this year’s general election. What he didn’t know at the time was a good job opportunity with The Maschhoffs, an international pork producer, would become available or that he would get it.
Lennon said he “hates” that he’s not able to complete his four-year term as a Perquimans commissioner. But the new job as senior production manager in The Maschhoffs’ hog production division was something he couldn’t pass up. He resigned from the Board of Commissioners on Monday, Feb. 21 and withdrew his candidacy for re-election on Thursday, Feb. 24, the first day he was eligible to when the filing period reopened. He started his new position with The Maschhoffs in southern Illinois on Monday.
When commissioners have to fill a vacancy on their own board, state law requires them to seek nominees from the county executive committee of the political party of the person whose leaving created the vacancy. In some counties, commissioners are bound by the choice of the executive committee, meaning they have to appoint the party’s nominee.
Perquimans, however, is one of the few counties exempted from that provision of the law, meaning while they may entertain a political party’s nominee, commissioners aren’t obligated to accept the person; they can appoint whomever they want as long as it’s a member of the same political party as the person who created the vacancy.
That presents yet another complication in Perquimans because there is no organized Libertarian party. What there are are 53 registered Libertarians.
With no organized party from which to seek nominees, Perquimans has decided to advertise the vacancy on its website and in The Perquimans Weekly, hoping someone among those 53 registered Libertarians will be interested in applying.
According to Heath, registered Libertarians interested in being considered for the vacancy are asked to submit a letter of interest to his office before March 14. Heath will then take those letters to commissioners who will make the final decision on who fills the vacancy and completes the unexpired portion of Lennon’s term that ends in November. Send letters to Heath at P.O. Box 45, Hertford, NC 27944.
One other wrinkle in an already complicated process: any Libertarian interested in filling the vacancy who then wants to stay in the job after December will have to file for the fall election by Friday — before they even know they’ll be selected to complete Lennon’s term.
“They’ll have to file before March 4, which is before they’ll even know if they’ll get appointed,” Heath said. “We can’t decide until after March 14 who fills the seat.”
Under state law, if a county board of commissioners is unable to fill a vacancy on its board within 60 days, the job falls to the county’s elected clerk of Superior Court. In Perquimans, that’s Todd Tilley.
Asked if Perquimans commissioners will be able to fill the vacancy within the 60-day period, that is by the third week of April, Heath said he believes they will.
“Absolutely, well before then,” he said.