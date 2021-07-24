A Perquimans County man faces child sex charges stemming from a grand jury indictment.
Christopher Clayton Mount, 30, of the 300 Block of Holiday Lane in Hertford, has been charged in a grand jury indictment with two counts of taking indecent liberties with a child.
The order for arrest issued July 12 states a true bill of indictment was handed down by a grand jury.
The indictment alleges Mount committed lewd and lascivious acts with a female child under the age of 16.
The alleged offenses took place between June 1 and Dec. 31, 2020, according to court documents.
Mount was released on a secured bond.