GATESVILLE — A Perquimans County man was killed in Gates County Tuesday, Feb. 7, when his SUV collided with the rear of a tractor-trailer stopped in the roadway for a disabled vehicle.
First Sgt. L. Hill identified the deceased motorist as Brian Scott Fischman, 46, of Bagley Swamp Road, Hertford.
According to Hill, Fischman was driving south on N.C. Highway 32 about 3:45 p.m. when his 2019 Toyota RAV4 approached a line of traffic stopped about 15½ miles south of Gatesville. Traffic was backed up because of a vehicle that had broken down and was waiting to be moved from the roadway, he said.
Fischman’s RAV4 failed to reduce speed and “hit the back of the tractor-trailer,” Hill said.
Fischman was pronounced dead at the scene, Hill said.
Fischman’s vehicle was traveling about 55 mph prior to the collision and about 50 mph at the moment of impact, Hill said.
No other injuries were reported. The tractor trailer’s driver was out of the vehicle, having left it parked in the roadway because of the line of traffic stopped in front on him, Hill said.
Fischman was wearing a seat belt, Hill said.
The collision happened on a straight stretch of NC 32, Hill said. Weather wasn’t a factor in the collision. Nor were speed or alcohol, he said.
The only contributing factor listed on the investigating trooper’s report was a failure to reduce speed, Hill said.