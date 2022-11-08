TODAY
Mobile pantry
The Perquimans Mobile Food Pantry at the Perquimans Parks and Recreation Center at 310 Granby St., Hertford, has been rescheduled to today from 10 a.m. to noon.
FRIDAY
Veterans Day
John L Benton, a Perquimans County native and retired U.S. Marine Corps veteran, will be the keynote speaker for Hertford American Legion Post 126’s Veterans Day observance on the Perquimans County Courthouse lawn at 11 a.m.
SUNDAY
Golf tournament
The Big Cup Golf Tournament will be held at Albemarle Plantation with a nine-hole scramble starting at 1 p.m. Cost is $25 per person or $100 per team. All proceeds will go to the Perquimans Arts League. Sign up in the Albemarle Plantation pro-shop or call 252-426-5555.
Veterans service
Good Works Community Church will celebrate veterans with a special worship service “Pay Honor Unto Whom Honor is Due” at 10:45 a.m. Dr. Milton A. Hathaway, lead consultant of Pastor Church Solutions in New Kent, Virginia, will be the speaker.
TUESDAY
Acrylic painting
Artist Nora Crouch will be teaching a beginner’s class in acrylic painting at the Perquimans Arts League from noon to 3 p.m. Fee is $40 for PAL members, $45 for non-members. All supplies will be provided. No experience necessary. Register online or call the gallery at 252-426-3041.
NOV. 19
Turkey Drop
The Open Door of Perquimans County will hold its annual Turkey Drop Thanksgiving Food Collection at Hertford United Methodist Church at 200 Dobbs St., Hertford, Friday, Nov. 18, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 19, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Donors can drop off frozen turkeys and Thanksgiving meal side items.
Let’s Give Thanks
Good Works Community Church is organizing a “Let’s Give Thanks” campaign to feed more than 100 families in need of a Thanksgiving meal this year. To donate, send a check payable to Good Works Community Church Food Drive, P.O. Box 744, Edenton, NC 27932 or drop it off at 113 Deep Creek Road, Hertford. Donations may also be made online at www.gwcc works.com. or via CashApp to $EdnaLawrence, the church’s pastor. The deadline is Friday. Church members will fill Thanksgiving meal boxes with food purchased with the donations and then hold a first come, first served Thanksgiving Food Box Giveaway at the church on Saturday from noon to 3 p.m. Contact: 252-404-9088.
Seeds of Success
Seeds of Success, the community organization that sponsors a number of youth initiatives addressing education, athletics, cultural awareness, self-esteem and life skills, will host a Thanksgiving Meal from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and a Christmas Party on Saturday, Dec. 17, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
NOV. 26
Shop Local
Downtown Hertford businesses will participating in a “Shop Local” event on Nov. 26 by offering special sales.
DEC. 2
Grand Illumination
Historic Hertford will sponsor Hertford’s Grand Illumination, which includes the turning on of the town’s downtown Christmas lights, at 6 p.m. The event will also feature curbside festivities, music and entertainment.
DEC. 3
Christmas Parade
Hertford’s annual Christmas Parade, sponsored by the Perquimans County Chamber of Commerce, will begin at Perquimans County High School at 2 p.m. and proceed downtown.
Craft Fair and 5K
A Christmas Craft Fair and 5K run organized by the Dance Company of Hertford will be held at Perquimans High School from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Event will feature artisan holiday crafts, food and kids activities. The 5K Rhythm Run kicks off at 9 a.m. Contact: 252-312-2595.
DEC. 15
PCAR Colonial Christmas
The Perquimans County Restoration Association will host its Colonial Christmas event on Thursday, Dec. 15, from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
DEC. 17
Breakfast with Santa
Historic Hertford will sponsor its “Breakfast with Santa“ event at 110 West Academy St., Hertford. There will be two sessions: from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. and again from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Tickets are $5 for adults and free for children.
Community Orchestra
The Albemarle Community Orchestra will perform holiday concerts at the Historic Hertford Building Saturday, Dec. 17, at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 18 at 3 p.m.