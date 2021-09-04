Perquimans County native Wendy Gardner has set a new national record in compound bow women’s archery.
Gardner won the National Championship in the Women’s Compound Open category at the USA Archery Target Nationals in Richmond, Virginia, on Aug. 19-21.
In the two-day event Gardner tied the single day scoring record at 654 and set a new two-day scoring record of 1,291.
Gardner had also hoped to compete in the Paralympic Games in Tokyo this summer but fell short during qualifying events held in the Czech Republic.
In July, Gardner competed in the Buckeye Classic Ohio, and then it was on to the Target Nationals in Richmond.
Gardner said that indoor season will be starting soon and she may compete in a few local events. She does not plan to travel for competition this fall or winter.
Outdoor competition is slated to resume in spring 2022 and she will start looking at which events she may compete in closer to that time.
Gardner, 47, suffered a major stroke during the birth of a child two decades ago and since then has not been able to use one arm and has had limited use of her legs.
Gardner spent most of her childhood in Perquimans County. She later moved to Chowan County but graduated from Perquimans County High School.
After trying unsuccessfully for years to find a form of recreation that was well-suited to her physical challenges, Gardner finally found — and fell in love with — archery last year.
Gardner said she was inspired to pursue archery after seeing Matt Stutzman, an armless archer. His shooting convinced her she could do it, she said. Gardner has since risen to the top of the field in archery for people with physical differences.
Gardner said she competes in archery because it’s fun. She said she actually cheers for other competitors during her competitions.
Now living in Wilson, Gardner gives a lot of credit to her husband, Gary, who has been able to fabricate the equipment that enables her to use one arm in shooting and release the bow with her teeth.
Gardner and her husband now operate a nonprofit organization called GX4 Adaptive Archery that helps people with physical differences get adaptive equipment for archery. Information about the group is available on Facebook, Instagram and at GX4adaptivearchery.com.
Gardner said they started the nonprofit because without support most people would find adaptive archery prohibitively expensive.
Her husband is able to save people a lot of money by custom-fitting and fabricating adaptive archery equipment for them, she said. The equipment can’t be mass-produced because it requires custom fitting for each shooter, she said.
Gardner practices archery four hours a day. She describes the sport as a great way to have something to look forward to and be part of a team.