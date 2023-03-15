...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EDT THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River, and Pamlico, Pungo, Neuse, and Bay Rivers.
* WHEN...Until 1 PM EDT this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...INCREASED FIRE DANGER FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM TODAY IN NORTHEAST
NORTH CAROLINA...
Dry and breezy conditions are expected today. Northwest winds
around 15 mph will gust to 20-25 mph. Slightly warmer
temperatures and lower dew points will result in relative
humidity values of 20 to 25 percent across northeast North
Carolina. These winds and low relative humidity levels will lead
to an increased fire danger risk from late this morning through
the early evening hours.
Residents are urged to exercise caution handling any potential
ignition source...including machinery...cigarettes...and matches.
Be sure to properly discard all smoking materials. Any dry
grasses and tree litter that ignite will have the potential to
spread quickly.
Weather Alert
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM EDT
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of northeast North Carolina and southeast
Virginia.
* WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM EDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&
Barry Overman, a Pasquotank County commissioner and the fire marshal for Perquimans County, gets a hug at the door as he delivers a meal to a Pasquotank resident during the Area Agency on Aging’s participation in the annual March for Meals campaign.
A shortage of volunteers has forced a reduction of Meals on Wheels routes in Perquimans County from six to five, leaving about a dozen senior homebound residents unserved by the program.
Laura Rollinson, volunteer and administrative services coordinator for the Albemarle Commission’s Area Agency on Aging, told Perquimans commissioners last week that the county senior center had been forced to consolidate three senior meal routes into two because of a shortage of volunteers. The merger means that 12 older adults who could benefit from the program are unable to right now, she said.
Rollinson told commissioners she was asking for their help in raising awareness about the need for volunteers.
An additional 20-30 volunteers are needed to reopen the closed route in Perquimans, Rollinson said.
Rollinson’s plea for help comes amid the Area Agency on Aging’s participation in the annual March for Meals campaign that raises awareness about the Meals on Wheels program.
The campaign uses well-known local residents to volunteer to deliver meals in an effort to encourage other people to volunteer.
Perquimans County Sheriff Shelby White is one of this year’s local celebrity volunteers, and on Tuesday he completed his fifth route this month — covering all five Perquimans routes.
“There are five routes in the county, so I wanted to do all the routes this month,” White said.
“I have done them in the past, too,” White said, explaining that he had participated in March for Meals since the first time he was asked a few years back.
White said it usually takes about an hour to deliver the meals on each route. Sometimes it goes a bit quicker, he said.
“It’s helping the community out,” White said. “It’s a big help to the people in the community.”
White said he enjoys delivering the meals.
“It’s good to get out and talk to some people,” White said.
White said he is looking into ways he might use his social media platform to promote the senior meals program and encourage more people to volunteer.
At last week’s commissioners meeting, County Manager Frank Heath remarked that while the food is certainly important, people also benefit from receiving a visit and being able to see and talk with someone.
Meals on Wheels professionals have noted that oftentimes meal deliverers are the only people homebound residents see during the day.
Rollinson said other March for Meals participants this year include Hertford Mayor Earnell Brown and Hertford Town Manager Janice Cole.
The Area Agency on Aging’s Meals on Wheels program operates 56 senior meal routes over a 10-county area.