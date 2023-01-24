...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM WEDNESDAY TO 5 AM
EST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and rough
waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 1 PM Wednesday to 5 AM EST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Perquimans one of 4 districts garnering CTE grants
Four area school districts, including Perquimans County Schools, have been awarded a total of $190,000 by the N.C. Department of Public Instruction to strengthen career and technical education.
The N.C. General Assembly set aside $2 million to modernize and support career and technical education programs in grades 6-8 and $1 million for other items related to CTE.
In all, 66 school districts statewide and were awarded funds from one or both of the grant programs. Funding priority was given to districts with at least one school that received low-wealth supplemental funding in the previous fiscal year and districts with a large population of at-risk students or students with disabilities.
Perquimans County Schools was awarded a $50,000 modernization grant.
Perquimans Superintendent Tanya Turner district plans to use its grant expanding the health science CTE pathway at Perquimans County Middle School.
The grant will allow Perquimans to add Paxton/Patterson modules for occupational health and safety, biomedical engineering, biotechnology R&D engineering, sports medicine, emergency medical technician, medical imaging, environmental health and safety, dentistry, and veterinary medicine, Turner said in an email.
“Each of the modules blends hands-on skill development, vocabulary building, argumentative writing, and career exploration with guided lessons that can be presented in whole class, small group, or individually assigned,” Turner said. “The health science pathway will allow students to explore skills that encompass a wide range of careers that are in demand in northeast North Carolina.”
Camden County Schools received a $25,000 modernization award and a $25,000 ancillary award.
Camden school officials plan to use the modernization grant purchasing additional modules and equipment to expand the College and Career Ready Lab at the middle school to accommodate 6th-graders. The ancillary award will be used to buy updated equipment for the high school CTE programs.
Currituck County Schools received a $45,000 modernization grant.
“Currituck County Schools is excited to have been awarded funds for CTE Modernization and Support and plans to purchase Paxton/Patterson Labs for Currituck County Middle School,” Currituck Schools spokeswoman Christina Bowyer said in a statement.
She said Paxton/Patterson Labs provide students with “hands-on learning experiences” through the use of problem-based, real-world technology.
“Student engagement and exploration strongly support college and career preparation, a priority in our school district,” Bowyer said. “We look forward to providing our students with new opportunities to enhance their classroom learning and foster a future to enroll, enlist or employ.”
Gates County Schools received a $45,000 modernization grant.
Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools and Edenton-Chowan Public Schools were not awarded the CTE grants.
ECPPS spokesman Dexter Jackson-Heard said ECPPS applied for a grant to demolish greenhouses at each high school and build two new ones, and develop career resource centers at each middle school.
Although ECPPS was not awarded a grant this year, Jackson-Heard said the school district looks forward to reapplying next year.
“ECPPS constantly seeks funding from multiple sources to enhance the educational opportunities for our students,” he said.
A news release from the N.C. Department of Public Instruction stated that the programs funded through the grants will modernize systems that support career awareness, exploration, and planning for students in grades 6-8 and assist schools with upgrades to infrastructure or equipment.