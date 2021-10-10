HERTFORD — Perquimans officials and county residents are expressing concern about the prospect of Perquimans being removed from the 1st House District when new legislative districts are drawn.
County Manager Frank Heath told Perquimans commissioners Monday night that he had seen a draft redistricting map that removes the county from the 1st House District and moves it into a district with other counties to the south, including Carteret County.
Heath said he advised area legislators that the counties in the northeastern corner of the state have always worked closely together and that Perquimans has no history of working with, for example, Carteret County. Besides Perquimans, the 1st House District currently includes Camden, Chowan, Bertie, Tyrrell and Washington counties and is represented by state Rep. Eddie Goodwin, R-Chowan.
A number of Perquimans residents presented a similar plea at a public hearing on redistricting that was held in mid-September at the K.E. White Center at Elizabeth City State University. The hearing was one of 13 held across the state to gather public input on how the General Assembly should redraw electoral districts. Lawmakers in North Carolina redraw both legislative and congressional districts every 10 years to reflect population shifts shown in new Census data.
Asked this week about Heath and Perquimans’ residents’ concerns, Goodwin said he was unable to comment on current or proposed districts because the General Assembly has been sued in the past over redistricting.
A number of different maps reportedly have been developed at universities and think tanks in the state. One of those maps is apparently what some Perquimans residents have seen and which has sparked the concern.
The Associated Press reported Tuesday that House and Senate remapping committee leaders could begin drawing boundaries Wednesday in committee rooms that will be open to the public, with activity and maps drawn by computer streamed online. It’ll likely be at least two weeks before plans are debated and voted upon, giving members time to experiment and build consensus with colleagues, The AP reported.