Perquimans County saw snow, high winds and bitterly cold temperatures this past weekend but escaped any serious incidents.
"We didn't have any major issues reported," said Perquimans County Emergency Services Director Jonathan Nixon.
Nixon said there were no reports of wind damage or major utility outages during the storm late Friday and early Saturday that dusted the county with just one inch of snow, he said.
That compares to the snowstorm the weekend of Jan. 21-22 in which various parts of Perquimans received between 3.5 inches and 7 inches of snow. The county didn't see any major incidents during that storm either.
"We were very fortunate," Nixon said.
Nixon said N.C. Department of Transportation crews checked roads throughout the county, and by noon Saturday all roads had been plowed and were drying.
"Any roads that had the slush on them, they touched them with the plow so they would go ahead and dry out," Nixon said. "They wanted to make sure there wasn't any re-freeze Saturday night."
There was one incident early Saturday morning in which an automobile rolled over, but Nixon said it was not clear whether the accident was weather-related.
The threat of snow did postpone dedication ceremonies the town of Hertford planned for two buildings. The ceremonies for the renamed Horace Reid Jr. Building (the Community Center at 305 W. Grubb Street) and the Robert L. Harvey Building (the police building behind Hertford Town Hall) were scheduled for Saturday but delayed until Sunday because of the weather.
The weather for both dedication ceremonies Sunday was cold but clear. Roads were safe for people to travel to the ceremonies.