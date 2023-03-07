Two top Perquimans County officials have taken the lead in launching a new local scholarship in memory of William "Tony" Key, a longtime county resident recently killed in a vehicle collision.
Frank and Roberta Heath and Wallace and Freda Nelson helped launch the William Tony Key English/Language Arts & Fine Arts Scholarship in Kee's memory. Frank Heath is the county manager and Wallace Nelson is chairman of the Perquimans Board of Commissioners.
Both the Heaths and Nelsons have donated funds for scholarship, and they hope others will join them in paying tribute to Kee's life by sending contributions to the Perquimans County Schools Foundation Inc. to establish an endowed fund for the scholarship.
Key, 69, was killed Feb. 12 in a two-vehicle collision on South George Washington Highway in Chesapeake, Virginia. The crash occurred at the intersection of South George Washington Highway and Fox Trail.
Chesapeake Police reported that shortly before 2 p.m., the mini van that Key was driving south crossed into the northbound lanes and was struck by a pickup truck.
An adult male and one toddler who were the only occupants of the pickup truck were both transported to a local hospital with minor injuries, according to Chesapeake Police.
Schools Foundation Executive Director Brenda Lassiter described Kee as "a friend to everyone."
“If Tony painted the walls of your house, he ate at your table,” she said. "He was a friend to everyone. Attributes of a good friend include being kind, being a good listener, making yourself available, showing you can be trusted and sharing personal experiences. These characteristics truly represent our friend.”
According to foundation President Carson Stallings, it takes a minimum of $10,000 to establish an endowment for a scholarship. The fund will be overseen by the foundation, and an award will be made available annually to a PCHS senior. The award will come from the endowment's earnings so that the initial contribution is never used.
“Much of what we invest in over the years has a limited lifespan but this fund will grow and live on forever,” Lassiter said.
The William Tony Key English/Language Arts & Fine Arts Scholarship for 2023 will be for $1,000 and is being funded by the Heaths and Nelsons' contribution. Subsequent donations received in memory of Key will be used to establish the endowment.
“The scholarship is not only a way to support our high school students, it is also a way to bring together our friends and community as we grieve such a tremendous loss through Tony’s sudden death,” Stallings said. “Donations to the Perquimans County Schools Foundation in his memory are also a wonderful way to memorialize a friend and loved one while creating a lasting legacy in this community.”
When the scholarship fund reaches endowment status, an annual scholarship will be presented to a graduating senior at Perquimans County High School who plans to study English or language arts (reading, writing, listening, speaking, producing texts) or fine arts (painting, architecture, sculpture, music, poetry, photography, performing arts).
Contributions to the William Tony Key English/Language Arts & Fine Arts Scholarship Endowment Fund can be made to Perquimans County Schools Foundation, Inc., PO Box 337, Hertford, NC 27944, Attn: Brenda Lassiter. Earmark the check “Tony.” Contributions can also be made through PayPal.