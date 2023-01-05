Hingson-resolutions

Church St. Antiques owner Beverly Hingson (right), shown here with U.S. Senate candidate Cheri Beasley during Beasley’s visit to Hertford last year, said her resolutions for the new year include improving both her store and its commitment to the larger Perquimans community.

 John Foley/The Perquimans Weekly

Dog lover Jaime Robbin is resolving to spend more time with her dogs.

“Dogs never disappoint,” said Robbins.