Church St. Antiques owner Beverly Hingson (right), shown here with U.S. Senate candidate Cheri Beasley during Beasley’s visit to Hertford last year, said her resolutions for the new year include improving both her store and its commitment to the larger Perquimans community.
Dog lover Jaime Robbin is resolving to spend more time with her dogs.
“Dogs never disappoint,” said Robbins.
For Stephanie Owens, family is top of mind for her in the new year.
“I resolve to make a difference to my family, my hubby, my neighbors, but mostly to me,” said Owens.
Hertford resident Linda Faith said her resolution for 2023 is “to use the gym membership” she’s been paying for. She also plans to follow a “let them” philosophy.
“Let them talk. Let them second guess me,” she explained. “I am also resolving to spend more time outdoors with my kids.”
Patricia B. Jenkins has plans to expand her business, Trisha’s Crafty Corner, in the new year.
“My New Year’s resolution is get where I want to be in my business,” she said. “I am a sign maker, resin worker and paint party host and I would like to get my business out to the public and host more paint parties in the area.”
Robbin, Owens, Faith and Jenkins are all participating in a tradition — making New Year’s resolutions —that is centuries old. New Year’s resolutions are believed to date back to 1671, when on Jan. 2, religious writer Anne Halkett included a section in her diary she called “Resolutions” that contained numerous religious pledges.
But resolutions originally were promises to gods that people made at the start of each year to return borrowed objects and pay their debts.
The Romans began each year by making promises to the god Janus, whose name gave us January.
In the medieval era, knights would take a “peacock vow” at the end of the Christmas season each year to re-affirm their commitment to chivalry. At the event, each knight would place their hands on a live or roasted peacock and recommit themselves for the coming year to ideals that included courage, honor, courtesy, justice, and a readiness to help the weak.
Proving chivalry isn’t dead, Church St. Antiques owner Beverly Hingson said her resolutions for the new year include bettering her store and its commitment to the larger Perquimans community.
“My New Year’s resolutions are to take the store to the next level and to increase our giving to the truly needy in our county,” Hingson said.
Hingson, whose Church St. Antiques regularly donates to community causes, also donates to efforts promoting downtown Hertford. She was one of the driving forces behind the effort to advertise downtown Hertford on a billboard along U.S. Highway 17.
As of this writing, all five respondents say they have managed to keep their resolutions.