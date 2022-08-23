A study commissioned by Visit North Carolina said that visitors spent $19.2 million in Perquimans County in 2021, an increase of $7.7 million from 2020.
That 67-percent increase was the seventh-highest percentage increase in the state.
The same study shows that visitor spending in Pasquotank County increased from $56.4 million in 2020 to $82.4 million in 2021, a increase of 46.5 percent. The $26 million increase ranked Pasquotank 28th for the highest percentage increase in the state.
Visitors to Perquimans spent $8.5 million on food and beverages and almost $4 million on lodging.
Perquimans Tourism Director Stacey Layden attributed the increase to visitors wanting less hectic vacations that “bring them back to their roots.” She said many North Carolinians trace their genealogy back to Perquimans.
“We have 400 years of history and 100 miles of shoreline in Perquimans,” Layden said. “It’s a destination to breathe fresh air, stretch out and enjoy the great outdoors. It’s the perfect spot to learn who you are and where you came from. We’re happy to host visitors that have tired of fast-paced, big city vacations, but still want great food, fun shopping, and amazing memories to take home with them.”
Elsewhere in the region, total visitor spending in Currituck in 2021 was $473 million, with $147 million spent on food and beverage and $118 million spent on lodging. Currituck County ranked 14th in the state in total visitor spending last year, seeing a 26% increase, or almost $98 million, from 2020.
Visitors to Chowan County spent $25.8 million last year, an increase of 35%, or $6.7 million, from 2020. Food and beverage spending was almost $8.8 million while visitors spent almost $6 million on lodging.
Camden County ranked last in total visitor spending among the state’s 100 counties at $3.1 million. But that was an 18.7% increase, or almost $500,000, from 2020.
Gates County had the highest percentage increase in the state at 83.4%. It saw spending of $9.35 million in 2021, an increase of $4.2 million from 2020. Gates officials could not be contacted Wednesday.
Total statewide visitor spending in 2021 was $28.9 billion, just short of the record $29.22 billion spent in 2019.
Mecklenburg County led the state in visitor spending with $4 billion while Dare County was fourth with $1.8 billion.
“These findings are something that everyone in North Carolina can celebrate,” said VisitNC Director Wit Tuttell. “They’re a testament to the resilience of our businesses and our residents, and to the enduring appeal of destinations that include everything a traveler might want. North Carolina can claim it all.”
