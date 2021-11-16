The Perquimans County Board of Education has approved an agreement with the Perquimans County Schools Foundation Inc. for the grandstand project at the baseball field at the high school.
The board approved a memorandum of understanding for the project at a special meeting Nov. 9.
The board also approved a contract with WYN Technologies Inc. for video surveillance equipment for Perquimans County High School. The contract pays WYN $47,854.64.
Under the grandstand project agreement, the schools foundation agrees to perform volunteer services as specified “in an effort to improve the physical condition of the building.” Those services include purchase of materials and labor to construct a new grandstand and pressbox for the baseball field.
The grandstand will be approximately 30 feet by 60 feet and contain an estimated 300 seats. The pressbox will be enclosed and will be 6 feet by 8 feet. There will also be a covered top over most of the seating area.
Current plans call for the Perquimans County High School Pirates to have the new grandstand at Jim “Catfish” Hunter Field when the baseball season opens next spring.
The Perquimans County Schools Foundation conducted a successful fundraising campaign that has raised more than $105,000 for the project. The schools foundation announced the $100,000 fundraising campaign to provide funding for the new 470-seat grandstand in September.
When the project is completed the grandstand will be property of the Perquimans County Schools.
The agreement establishes that the schools and the foundation will work together to suitable plan for access to the campus for any contractors involved in the project. It also requires the foundation to notify the schools of the general contractor on the project and gives the schools the right to refuse the firm.
The agreement also calls for the Foundation to provide the school district the proposed design plan for improvements at the baseball field.