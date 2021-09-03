HERTFORD — Citing rising COVID-19 cases, the Perquimans County Board of Education voted unanimously last week to make masks mandatory for students, staff and visitors, reversing the district’s former policy that made mask wearing optional.
But under a compromise struck with three members of the board who previously voted against mandating masks, the board also agreed to have the new policy expire at the end of each month when school officials provide an update on local COVID trends.
The mask mandate could then continue, but only if four members of the six-member board vote in the affirmative. If that doesn’t happen, the district would default to the previous policy that made mask wearing optional.
The board’s 6-0 decision Tuesday, Aug. 31, to require masks came at the recommendation of Superintendent Tanya Turner, who indicated a mask requirement could both slow the spread of COVID in the district and reduce the number of students having to be quarantined after positive cases are identified.
Turner said current state health data show persons 17 and younger now account for the second-highest rate of COVID infections, exceeded only by those ages 18-24. She indicated the rising infection rates are having an impact on schools.
Turner said a week into the new school year, 11 Perquimans students and three staff members have already tested positive for COVID-19. Another 109 students and five staff members are in quarantine because they had close contact with someone who’s tested positive, and an additional 18 students are currently awaiting results after taking a COVID test. Two other staff members are also out of the classroom because they’re taking care of their own children who are at home because they’re in quarantine, Turner said.
Turner said she checked with three neighboring school districts that began the school year with a mask mandate. In Bertie, the district has 47 students in quarantine, but 32 were members of the football team and the other 15 quarantined were “due to cafeteria exposures.” She noted the Perquimans district has elected to have students eat in their classroom instead of the cafeteria.
The Washington County Schools has had a similar experience, according to Turner. Of its 37 students quarantined, 30 were members of the football team and the “others have to do with cafeteria exposures,” she said. Meanwhile in the Gates County Schools, which also has mandated masks since the start of the school year, no students have had to be quarantined.Turner told school board members that one key benefit to requiring masks is its potential effect on the number of students who have to be quarantined should a positive COVID case be reported.
Under current health guidance, persons don’t have to quarantine after close contact with someone who tests positive if they themselves have been fully vaccinated; if it’s been three months since they were diagnosed and recovered from COVID and are not currently experiencing the disease’s symptoms; or if they and the person who tested positive were both wearing a face mask “appropriately and consistently.”
Turner noted that the first exception doesn’t apply to most students since no vaccine has yet been federally approved for persons younger than 12. She said it’s the last exception that “impacts us the most.”
“If masks are being worn appropriately and consistently by the person with COVID and the person exposed, they both don’t have to be quarantined,” she said, adding that only the person who tests positive has to be quarantined. If, however, only one of the students is masked, under current health guidance, both students have to quarantine.
Turner said besides reducing the spread of the coronavirus that causes COVID, requiring masks in the schools could “significantly limit the number of students who have to quarantine.” It also would limit the number of students having to learn remotely — something she said district officials discovered last year “wasn’t effective for our schools” — and the number of teachers who potentially would have to teach both remotely and in person.
Requiring masks also would “reduce the hardship” on parents and guardians who have to stay home or make other arrangements when students have to be quarantined, Turner said. The requirement also would reduce the time school nurses have to spend contact tracing those potentially exposed when someone tests positive for COVID, she said.
A mask requirement also might increase Perquimans’ pool of substitute teachers, a number of whom said they don’t want to teach in a district without a mask mandate, Turner said.Prior to voting on Turner’s recommendation, the board’s three members who voted previously against mandating masks — Vice Chairman Russell Lassiter, Matt Peeler and Leary Winslow — said they wanted to ensure the board would have an opportunity to revisit the masking issue each month.
“If we get on the other side of this (surge in COVID cases), parents would like to make sure this isn’t a blanket (decision) for the school district for the rest of the year,” Peeler said.
Noting the board is evenly divided on requiring masks — three board members support a mask mandate and three do not — Winslow said he didn’t want to vote for a mandate now that would require a four-vote majority to undo later on. He said he was prepared to vote “no” on Turner’s recommendation without compromise language requiring the monthly review.
“I want that option. My constituents want that option,” Winslow said. “I fielded phone calls over the past four hours” before Tuesday’s meeting. People are very concerned about this.”
The compromise language Turner came up with to perform the monthly review and take a new vote is actually something all school boards in the state are likely to do under legislation Gov. Roy Cooper signed into law on Monday.
One of Senate Bill 654’s provisions requires districts to adopt a policy either making face masks required or optional. The law also requires districts to vote at least once a month on whether their current mask policy needs changing.
A Perquimans school spokeswoman said the new policy the board adopted took effect on Wednesday. Parents and staff were notified of the change through email as well as through the district’s message system and social media channels.
Under the plan the board adopted, district officials will present the latest COVID data at the board’s second meeting of the month, in this case on Sept. 27, school spokeswoman Michelle Maddox said. The board will then decide whether or not to continue the mask policy for October. Maddox said the process likely would follow that pattern each month going forward.
“This gives the district about a week from the meeting to the start of the following month to adjust to any decisions that affect policy or procedures,” she said.
The Perquimans school district isn’t alone in reversing course on face masks. According to Turner, before Tuesday, 94 school districts in the state were mandating mask-wearing in schools, and 41 of them had changed their policy from optional since the start of the school year.
Only 19 continue to have an optional policy while two others are partly requiring face masks, Turner said.
At least one of those 19 also changed its policy on Tuesday night to require masks in schools. The Edenton-Chowan Board of Education also switched from optional to mandatory mask-wearing. The Currituck Board of Education reversed its policy switching to mandatory masks last week. The Camden Board of Education is scheduled a special meeting for Thursday where presumably the topic of the district’s current optional mask-wearing policy will be discussed.