...INCREASED FIRE DANGER ACROSS NORTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA TODAY...
Minimum relative humidity values will decrease to around 25
percent across much of northeast North Carolina this afternoon.
West to northwest winds will average around 15 mph with gusts to
25 mph. These conditions...along with dangerously dry ground
fuels...will result in an increased fire danger across northeast
North Carolina.
Residents are urged to exercise caution handling any potential
ignition source, including machinery, cigarettes, and matches. Be
sure to properly discard all smoking materials. Any dry grasses
and tree litter that ignite will have the potential to spread
quickly.
Perquimans school board to dig deeper into safety concerns
Perquimans County school officials will take a closer look at what’s causing high school students to question their safety at school.
A report on student social and emotional wellbeing presented to the Perquimans County Board of Education Monday included a survey in which high percentages of students, staff and parents said they feel safe at school.
But the outlier was Perquimans County High School, where nearly half of the 172 students who responded to a voluntary survey on school safety reported having concerns about their safety while at school.
Board members asked school district staff to drill down on the reasons some students say they feel unsafe.
Board member Leary Winslow pointed out that safety concerns could refer to anything from bullying to questions about health and safety related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Perquimans school staff agreed to conduct a follow-up survey to identify the underlying causes of concern reflected in the first survey.
The report by Chief Academic Officer Melissa Fields also touched on other aspects of the district’s concern for “the whole child,” including school attendance. She noted that attendance appears to have been affected negatively by the COVID-19 pandemic.
A comprehensive effort is underway to reach out to students with attendance issues and work with them and their families to get those issues resolved, Fields told the board.
Fields reported that the Perquimans schools offer professional development opportunities to teachers and administrators to help them provide “culturally responsive” instruction to all students.
In another matter related to school safety, the board approved the purchase of surveillance camera systems for Central Elementary School and Hertford Grammar School.
The camera systems, which are the same type as those already in place at the county’s middle school and high school, are being funded mainly through a school safety grant from the N.C. Department of Public Instruction.
About $3,000 from the school district’s existing budget will be needed to round out funding for the project, which includes $18,198 for the system at Perquimans Central and $26,886 for Hertford Grammar. The systems are being purchased from WYN Technologies Inc.