HERTFORD — A Perquimans County school bus was involved in a collision with another vehicle as students were being transported home at the start of the holiday break Wednesday, Dec. 21.

Bus 129, which was transporting students from Perquimans County High School and Perquimans County Middle School, was struck from behind by another vehicle in the 400 block of U.S. Highway 17 while traveling north near the N.C. Department of Transportation shop in Winfall, according to emergency officials.