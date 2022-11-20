Six area school districts and the area’s only public charter school have received a total of $942,171 in state grants to hire additional school resource officers, purchase safety equipment and make other safety improvements.
The grants to area schools are part of more than $74.1 million in school safety grants statewide. Grants were announced Oct. 31 by the Department of Public Instruction’s Center for Safer Schools.
Perquimans County Schools received a $111,000 safety grant. Superintendent Tanya Turner said the district plans to use $88,000 of the funds to hire two school resource officers. The remaining $23,000 will go toward equipment, including a system for car-rider pickup and a panic alarm system.
Perquimans Schools Assistant Superintendent James Bunch explained that each district is required to provide “a local funding match of $11,000 for each SRO” hired with the state grant. He said each school in Perquimans will be assigned a full-time SRO.
Bunch said the grant will also pay for Perquimans Central School and Hertford Grammar School to use the CarRiderPro system. CarRiderPro essentially helps ensure that students who ride to school by private vehicle only get picked up by the persons designated to pick them up.
CarRiderPro uses “an encoded vehicle tag that is assigned to each student in the CarRider system which automatically detects each tag as it enters the school pickup zone and identifies all students linked to it,” Bunch said.
The panic alarm systems Perquimans will be purchasing with grant funds “will be utilized at each school and are used during an emergency situation to notify 911 and law enforcement officials,” Bunch said.
Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools received a $295,958 grant from the Center for Safer Schools, according to DPI. ECPPS officials said the money will be used for three school resource officers for the elementary schools. One was previously funded and two are being added. Metal detectors and vape detectors also are being funded for the middle schools, high schools and alternative school.
Other area schools and districts receiving Center for Safer Schools funds include the Northeast Academy for Aerospace and Advanced Technologies, which is getting $61,750; Gates County Schools, which received $152,000; Camden County Schools, which is getting $157,000; and Edenton-Chowan Schools, which will be receiving $140,356.
In the Camden County Schools, most of the money will be used to fund SRO positions this year. Some of the funds will go toward safety equipment such as upgraded cameras.
The district also may use some grant funds for new fencing around playground areas at Grandy Primary School and Camden Intermediate School.
NEAAAT received $61,750 that will help the school retain its local school resource officer and also help with purchasing safety equipment.
“NEAAAT will utilize some of the money to purchase additional traffic cones and allow for our staff to have the correct safety equipment while directing traffic,” the school said in a press release. “Inside, we will increase the security of our classroom doors and add dome mirrors in the hallways at corner points to increase our ability to see around corners and down hallways.”
The Currituck County Schools received a $24,107 grant, which according to Currituck Schools Superintendent Matt Lutz did not include hoped-for funding for school resource officers.
“Currituck County Schools sought school safety grant funding to support additional school resource officers as well as additional school safety equipment,” Lutz said. “The district received confirmation that our funding request for additional school safety equipment was approved. However, the request for additional funding to support adding school resource officers was not approved.”
Lutz said receiving safety grant funding for SROs would have allowed the district to begin staffing elementary schools with law enforcement officers. Currently, only the district’s middle schools and both high schools are fully staffed with SROs, he said.
Specifics on how the Gates and Edenton-Chowan grants will be used were not immediately available.
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Catherine Truitt said school safety is a high priority for DPI.
“It goes without saying that safety is an essential condition for effective teaching and learning,” she said in a statement. “The Center for Safer Schools did a great job ensuring that each applicant received as much funding as possible to meet that critical need.”
Karen W. Fairley, executive director of the Center for Safer Schools, said the grants will help schools’ efforts to keep students safe.
“We’re thankful that we had the funding available to distribute, and we know it will go to good use,” she said.