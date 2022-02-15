The Perquimans County Schools will switch to a mask optional policy on Monday, becoming the latest area school district to lift its COVID-19 mask mandate for students, staff and visitors inside school facilities.
The Perquimans Board of Education voted unanimously to end the district’s mask requirements and make mask-wearing optional during a special meeting Tuesday evening.
Superintendent Tanya Turner told board members that her recommendation to make masks optional — but recommended — was consistent with both new NC Strong Schools Toolkit guidelines issued last week and the advice of officials at Albemarle Regional Health Services.
Turner said ARHS officials advised her that a masks-optional policy is reasonable given the county’s current COVID-19 transmission rate.
Between Jan. 24 and Feb. 11 the school district saw a significant decrease in positive COVID cases among both employees and students.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID data tracker, Perquimans has had 42 new COVID cases over a seven-day period that ended Monday. The county’s case rate — cases per 100,000 people — has fallen to 311.97 and its positivity rate — the percentage of COVID tests coming back with a positive result — was 18.55% through Feb. 8.
Turner said she has always based her recommendations on masking policy in collaboration with ARHS officials.
“Albemarle Regional health is in full support of us moving to optional,” Turner said.
All four school principals in the Perquimans district said they prefer an optional mask policy but would support the board’s decision either way, Turner said.
When they issued the new guidelines last week, state health officials said schools should not implement changes prior to Feb. 21. That timetable gives school boards time to meet and school districts an opportunity to communicate with parents about any revisions to policies.
Positive COVID cases still require quarantine under the new guidelines but other procedures are now subject to greater flexibility.
For instance, no exclusion from the classroom is required now for those who have been exposed to the virus but are asymptomatic.
Board member Amy Spaugh asked about families who are concerned about their children attending school with a masks-optional policy.
Turner said students whose families have these concerns because they have household members with underlying health conditions could communicate those concerns to the student’s principal.
“I think there are things you could put in place in schools,” Turner said. “Even barriers could be used if possible.”
Board member Russell Lassiter commented that the Perquimans County school board has not ignored the masking issue but given it serious consideration at every meeting.
In voting to make mask-wearing optional, the Perquimans school board joins the Camden and Currituck school boards, both of which also agreed recently to lift their mask mandates in favor an optional policy. Both the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank and Edenton-Chowan school boards have kept their district’s mandatory masking policies in place.
Although districts like Perquimans are moving to make masks optional at school facilities, federal law continues to require students and drivers to wear masks while aboard school buses.