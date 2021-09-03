The Perquimans County Scout troop and Cub Scout pack are holding a joint recruiting event Friday from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Missing Mill Park.
The Scouting Fun Night will include free hot dogs, activities for smaller children and demonstrations of Scouting activities.
“The pandemic was hard on us, we were not able to grow the pack last year and a lot of boys aged out of the Troop this summer," said Scoutmaster Dave Turcotte. "We want the community to know that scouting is back strong this year and open to all kids, all ages."
Tamara Davis, a Troop committee member, said Cub Scouts helps parents of young children to be involved in their child's activities "while still fostering independence."
"From helping a little boy with a Pinewood Derby car to watching him grow into a responsible young man who sets goals for himself, Scouting has been a great influence on him and great for our family," she said.
Parisanne Turcotte, Troop 150 Committee chair and a long-time Scout mom, said parents are encouraged to get involved in Scouting along with their child.
"Parents are always welcome to be involved in leadership, but if a parent is not ready for that, a huge time commitment is not expected, but any involvement is wonderful and greatly appreciated by the youth and adult leadership," she said.
Several Cub Scout and BSA Scouts adult leaders, as well as older Scouts, will be available at Friday's event to answer parents' questions.
Cub Scout Pack 150 meets at 6:45 p.m. on Wednesdays at Hertford United Methodist Church. The BSA Scouts (formerly Boy Scouts) meet at the American Legion at 113 Academy Street.
For more information, call Dave Silva at (252) 455-9389.