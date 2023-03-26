HERTFORD — Perquimans County officials in the space of 30 minutes last week voted to sell one piece of property and buy another.
The tract being sold is a 5-acre parcel in the county’s Marine Industrial Park that is slated to become a new waterfront location for Story’s Seafood Restaurant.
The county also approved buying the former medical office of Dr. Neil DeNunzio as a future site for the Perquimans County Board of Elections Office.
The medical office is being purchased from Pasquotank County for $129,000. Perquimans commissioners also approved Monday spending up to $50,000 on renovations to the building in order to get it ready for use by the elections office.
Commissioners held a public hearing prior to selling the tract at the Marine Industrial Park. No member of the public asked to speak.
Story’s Seafood is paying a total of $200,000 for the property, based on a rate of $50,000 an acre for three waterfront acres and $25,000 an acre for two inland acres.
County officials have noted previously that Story’s plans to build a waterfront restaurant on the site.
Commissioners’ approval of the sale includes a provision calling for Story’s to build the restaurant within two years. If the building is not completed, or evidence shown of good faith progress building the structure, then the property will revert to county ownership at the same price.
Story’s currently operates a restaurant in a smaller building not far from the planned new site.
Commenting on the acquisition of the medical office building, Heath said the county has been interested in the building for some time. The Perquimans Board of Elections is in need of more space, and the building should be a good fit for that office’s operations, he said.