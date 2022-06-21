The Perquimans County Sheriff's Office made the recent following arrests:
• Octavian Jones, of the 100 block of N. Edenton Road, Hertford, was arrested June 9 and charged with one count of failure to appear in court as required. A $3,000 secured bond was set.
• Jessica Prince, of the 100 block of Bethel Fishing Center, Hertford, was arrested June 11 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. A $1,000 unsecured bond was set.
• James High, of the 1700 block of Harvey Point Road, Hertford, was arrested June 11 and charged with two counts of failure to appear in court as required. A $2,000 secured bond was set.
•Reginald Cox, of the 2900 block of Backwoods Road, Roper, was arrested June 13 and charged with damage to real property. A $1,000 unsecured bond was set.
• Anthony Hathaway, of the 100 block of Fat Man Lane, Hertford, was arrested June 15 and charged with failure to appear in court as required on a charge of impeding traffic. A $2,000 secured bond was set.
• Lance White, of the 300 block of King St., Hertford, was arrested June 16 and charged with simple possession of schedule VI of a controlled substance. No bond was set.
• Kasawn Holley, of the 300 block of Stokes St., Hertford, was arrested June 16 and charged with second-degree trespassing. A $2,000 secured bond was set.
• Jeremy Holley, of the 400 block of White St., Winfall, was arrested June 16 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. A $1,000 secured bond was set.