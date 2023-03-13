The Perquimans Sheriff made the following recent arrests:
• Blade Larabee, of the 1900 block of Main St. Extended, Elizabeth City, was arrested March 8 and charged with assault on a female. A $500 unsecured bond was set.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and rough waters. * WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the Alligator River. * WHEN...Until 2 PM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM EDT TUESDAY... ...FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING... * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing temperatures as low as the upper 20s possible. * WHERE...In North Carolina, Northampton, Hertford, Gates, Bertie, Chowan and Perquimans Counties. In Virginia, Southampton and Isle of Wight Counties, and Suffolk. * WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from midnight tonight to 9 AM EDT Tuesday. For the Freeze Watch, from late Tuesday night through Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. &&
• Steven Yoder, of the 130 block of Spindrift Lane, Hertford, was arrested March 8 and charged with shoplifting. A $500 unsecured bond was set.
• Robert Hurdle, of the 500 block of Craney Island, Belvidere, was arrested March 9 and charged with writing a worthless check.
• Scott White of the 1800 block of Harvey Point Road, Hertford, who was charged with selling or delivering Schedule VI of a controlled substance, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver Schedule VI of a controlled substance and maintaining a dwelling or vehicle for the sale or delivery of illegal drugs. His secured bond was set at $20,000.
• Jatrel Coleman, of the 100 block of Wynn Fork Apartments, Hertford, who was charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver Schedule II of a controlled substance. His secured bond was set at $10,000.
• Josiah McClenny, of the 100 block of Martin Lane, Hertford, who was charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver Schedule II of a controlled substance. His secured bond was set at $20,000.
• Clifton Wood, of the 300 block of King St., Hertford, who was charged with one count of possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver Schedule II and Schedule VI of a controlled substance. His combined secured bond was set at $40,000.
• Keenan Downing, of the 200 block of King St., Hertford, who was charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver Schedule II of a controlled substance. His secured bond was set at $20,000.
• Antrell Wood, of the 100 block of Hollowell Drive, Hertford, who was charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver Schedule II and Schedule I of a controlled substance and two counts of maintaining a dwelling or vehicle for the trafficking of illegal drugs. His combined secured bond was set at $40,000.
• Niegge Kee, of the 300 block of Stokes Drive, Hertford, who was charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver Schedule II of a controlled substance and maintaining a dwelling or vehicle for the trafficking of illegal drugs. His secured bond was set at $20,000.
• Shalin Leary, of the 100 block of Creek Drive, Hertford, who was charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver Schedule II of a controlled substance and maintaining a dwelling or vehicle for the trafficking of illegal drugs. His secured bond was set at $20,000.
• Devin Carmichael, of the 200 block of Shady Lane, Hertford, who was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. His secured bond was set at $500.
