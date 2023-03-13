HERTFORD — Illegal drugs like crack, cocaine, heroin and fentanyl were a lot harder to find in Perquimans County on Friday.
That’s because a day earlier, the Perquimans Sheriff’s Office — with assistance from the Pasquotank Sheriff’s Office — served arrest warrants on nine Perquimans men charging eight with illegal drug trafficking and the ninth with possession of drug paraphernalia.
Sheriff Shelby White said deputies planned to arrest two or three more suspects on illegal drug charges Friday, and up to another eight next week.
“We still have a few more to pick up,” he said.
In all, the Perquimans Sheriff’s Office expects to make more than 20 arrests in what White said was “one of the largest” roundups of illegal drug suspects in Perquimans since he’s been sheriff. He believed the department’s last large roundup of drug suspects was in 2019.
White said the arrests stemmed from an investigation of illegal drug activity in Perquimans that began about a year ago. Officers made undercover drug buys of cocaine, crack, heroin and fentanyl.
“The guys did all the buys and setting up the cases. We felt this was the right time to move forward” with the arrests, he said.
White said deputies made the arrests at multiple sites across Perquimans on Thursday, some in Hertford, others in the county. In all, the operation took three to four hours, he said.
“The guys did a good job,” he said. “I’m glad it worked out like it did.”
Asked if the arrests would have an effect on illegal drug sales in Perquimans, White said they “absolutely” would.
“The drugs are still there, they’re just not as easily available right now,” he said.
White said the investigation is still ongoing and more charges are likely.
Those arrested Thursday and the charges they’re facing included:
• Scott White of the 1800 block of Harvey Point Road, Hertford, who was charged with selling or delivering Schedule VI of a controlled substance, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver Schedule VI of a controlled substance and maintaining a dwelling or vehicle for the sale or delivery of illegal drugs. His secured bond was set at $20,000.
• Jatrel Coleman, of the 100 block of Wynn Fork Apartments, Hertford, who was charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver Schedule II of a controlled substance. His secured bond was set at $10,000.
• Josiah McClenny, of the 100 block of Martin Lane, Hertford, who was charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver Schedule II of a controlled substance. His secured bond was set at $20,000.
• Clifton Wood, of the 300 block of King St., Hertford, who was charged with one count of possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver Schedule II and Schedule VI of a controlled substance. His combined secured bond was set at $40,000.
• Keenan Downing, of the 200 block of King St., Hertford, who was charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver Schedule II of a controlled substance. His secured bond was set at $20,000.
• Antrell Wood, of the 100 block of Hollowell Drive, Hertford, who was charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver Schedule II and Schedule I of a controlled substance and two counts of maintaining a dwelling or vehicle for the trafficking of illegal drugs. His combined secured bond was set at $40,000.
• Niegge Kee, of the 300 block of Stokes Drive, Hertford, who was charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver Schedule II of a controlled substance and maintaining a dwelling or vehicle for the trafficking of illegal drugs. His secured bond was set at $20,000.
• Shalin Leary, of the 100 block of Creek Drive, Hertford, who was charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver Schedule II of a controlled substance and maintaining a dwelling or vehicle for the trafficking of illegal drugs. His secured bond was set at $20,000.
• Devin Carmichael, of the 200 block of Shady Lane, Hertford, who was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. His secured bond was set at $500.
Of the nine, only White and Coleman remained in jail on Friday. The other seven had posted bond, a jail official said.
White’s department also arrested another Perquimans man, James Brooks of the 300 block of Chapanoke Road, on Feb. 27, charging him with two counts of trafficking heroin and opium and a third charge of possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver fentanyl.
White said Brooks’ arrest was not connected to Thursday’s roundup of drug suspects.