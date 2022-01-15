Perquimans Sheriff
• Archie Felton, 235 Cisco Road, Tyner, was charged Dec. 30 with one count of driving while impaired. No bond was set.
• Michael Vananden, of 580 North Perry’s Bridge Road, Belvidere was charged Dec. 30 on a fugitive warrant from another jurisdiction. Vananden received a $250,000 secured bond.
• Reese Johnson, of 331 Dobbs St., Hertford, was charged Dec. 30 with one count of possession of a firearm by a felon and one count of possession of a stolen firearm. Johnson received a $30,000 secured bond.
• Christopher Brown, of 104 Ashton Ave. in Elizabeth City, was charged Dec. 30 with one count of failure to appear, one count of driving while license revoked and one count of displaying expired registration. Brown received a $2,000 secured bond.
• David Owens, of 1824 Belvidere Road, Hertford, was charged Dec. 31 with one count of misdemeanor breaking and entering of a building and one count of injury to real property. Owens received a $2,000 secured bond.
• Nyhteria Gilliam, of 331 Dobbs St. in Hertford, was charged Jan. 3 with one count of embezzlement. Gilliam received a $2,500 secured bond.