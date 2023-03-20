The Perquimans Sheriff's Office made the following recent arrests:
• Josiah McClenny, of the 100 block of Martin Lane, Hertford, was arrested March 9 and charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver Schedule II of a controlled substance. His secured bond was set at $20,000.
• Clifton Wood, of the 300 block of King St., Hertford, was arrested March 9 and charged with one count of possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver Schedule II and Schedule VI of a controlled substance. His combined secured bond was set at $40,000.
• Keenan Downing, of the 200 block of King St., Hertford, was arrested March 9 and charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver Schedule II of a controlled substance. His secured bond was set at $20,000.
• Antrell Wood, of the 100 block of Hollowell Drive, Hertford, was arrested March 9 and charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver Schedule II and Schedule I of a controlled substance and two counts of maintaining a dwelling or vehicle for the trafficking of illegal drugs. His combined secured bond was set at $40,000.
• Niegge Kee, of the 300 block of Stokes Drive, Hertford, was arrested March 9 and charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver Schedule II of a controlled substance and maintaining a dwelling or vehicle for the trafficking of illegal drugs. His secured bond was set at $20,000.
• Shalin Leary, of the 100 block of Creek Drive, Hertford, was arrested March 9 and charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver Schedule II of a controlled substance and maintaining a dwelling or vehicle for the trafficking of illegal drugs. His secured bond was set at $20,000.
• Devin Carmichael, of the 200 block of Shady Lane, Hertford, was arrested March 9 and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. His secured bond was set at $500.
• Jennifer Smedley, of the 500 block of Craney Island Road, Belvidere, was arrested March 10 and charged with second-degree trespass and resist, obstructing and delaying an officer. A secured bond of $500 was set.
• Anthony Morris-Mayers, of the 1400 block of N. Road St., Elizabeth City, was arrested March 10 and charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, carrying a concealed weapon, possessing a firearm on school grounds and possession of a stolen firearm. A $17,500 secured bond was set.
• Kentre Dillard, of the 200 block of Magnolia Drive, Edenton, was arrested March 10 and charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver Schedule II of a controlled substance and maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for the possession of a controlled substance. A $20,000 unsecured bond was set.
• Doran Privott, of the 100 block of Pine Ridge Road, Hertford, was arrested March 12 and charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver Schedule II of a controlled substance and maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for the possession of a controlled substance. A $20,000 secured bond was set.
• Holden Medlin, of Landfall Arch, Virginia Beach, Virginia, was arrested March 13 and charged with three counts possession of a firearm by felon, two counts of assault by pointing a gun, two counts resisting a public officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, concealing/failing to report a death, altering/stealing/destroying criminal evidence, two counts of assault on a law enforcement officer with a firearm, possession of a weapon of mass destruction, carrying a concealed firearm, trafficking in opium/heroin, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine, and possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver marijuana. His total secured bond totaled $890,000.
• Michael Synyard, of the 100 block of Spindrift Lane, Hertford, was arrested March 13 and charged with assault on a female. A $1,000 secured bond was set.
• James Jackson, of the 100 block of White St., Hertford, was arrested March 13 and charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver Schedule II of a controlled substance. A $10,000 secured bond was set.
• Patricia James, of the 200 block of Hunt Club Trail, Hertford, was arrested March 13 and charged with second degree trespass.
• Ashley Synyard, of the 100 block of Spindrift Lane, Hertford, was arrested March 13 and charged with simple assault.
• Tia Medlin, of Landfall Arch, Virginia Beach, Virginia, was arrested March 13 and charged with concealing/failing to report a death and altering/stealing/destroying criminal evidence. A $100,000 secured bond was set.
• Brittany Cartledge, of the 100 block of Wildwood Drive, Hertford, was arrested March 14 and charged with concealing/failing to report a death. A $100,000 secured bond was set.
• David Bein, of the 300 block of Sandpiper B, Kill Devil Hills, was arrested March 14 and charged with motor vehicle theft. A $3,000 secured bond was set.
• Jeffrey Armstrong, of the 300 block of South Dyer St., Elizabeth City, was arrested March 15 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. A $14,000 secured bond was set.
• Kimberly Welch, of the 100 block of Pinetail Cres, Elizabeth City, was arrested March 15 and charged with three counts of failure to appear in court as required. A $501,000 secured bond was set.
• Harley Pierce, of the 300 block of Camp Perry Road, Hertford, was arrested March 15 and charged with simple possession of marijuana and possession of marijuana paraphernalia.
• Maria Pierce, of the 300 block of Camp Perry Road, Hertford, was arrested March 15 and charged with simple possession of marijuana and possession of marijuana paraphernalia.